A South African man surprised his partner with their first home together, a humble corrugated-iron house he called the first chapter of their story

The couple danced and celebrated outside the modest dwelling, with the man saying they started with nothing but faith in each other

South Africans took to the comments to share their own stories of starting small and building a life together

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SA couple celebrate their home. Image: @sihlenhlapo1

Source: TikTok

A Joburg couple melted hearts online after sharing a video of the moment the man revealed their first home to his overjoyed partner on 2 July 2026.

TikTok user @sihleknhlapo1 posted the clip showing the couple dancing energetically outside a modest corrugated-iron home. The woman couldn't conceal her joy as she approached her man with open arms. He captioned his post:

"It's not a mansion. It's not fancy. But it's ours. Two hands held, one shack, and a whole future to build.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Shares their own stories

The comments section filled up with responses from people who were moved to share their own humble beginnings. This is what Mzansi said on their page:

@Mama Ora and Pabi said:

"My husband and I started with a two-room shack. After 6 years we built a house. We still have the shack at the back."

@Wandiofficial wrote:

"A woman that truly loves you will appreciate your efforts."

@Nth@b! wrote:

"Am I the only one who heard 'Ngikutshelile ukuthi ngizo kwondla baby' [I told you I would provide for you, baby]?"

@Nomie #inuka distributor said:

"May this never locate me."

More Briefly News on homes

Briefly News reported on modern homes in Zimbabwe's Mbizo township that impressed South Africans with their neat, well-developed appearance.

Briefly News reported on a 25-year-old Venda man who inspired South Africans by building his dream home.

Briefly News reported on a Johannesburg man who revealed how South Africans can earn extra income by renting out their homes for film productions.

Source: Briefly News