SAFA Sedibeng has nullified the Emfuleni LFA elections held on 19 July 2026 after finding that constitutional requirements around members in good standing were not met

The governance dispute has affected one of South Africa’s most important football nurseries, with more than 36 clubs reportedly staying away from ELFA competition

Briefly News exclusively spoke to key figures involved in the dispute, including a former ELFA executive member and the newly elected chairman

The South African Football Association (SAFA) Sedibeng has declared the Emfuleni Local Football Association (ELFA) elections null and void after finding that the elective congress held on 19 July 2026 failed to meet constitutional requirements.

In an exclusive report by Briefly News, it was revealed that the SAFA Sedibeng Regional Executive Committee (REC) ordered fresh elections after determining that the members-in-good-standing requirements were not properly followed.

According to a REC resolution dated 27 July 2026, the current ELFA executive committee will remain in place until a new elective congress is conducted in line with the SAFA Constitution.

Emfuleni LFA elections dispute raises questions

Briefly News exclusively spoke to a former ELFA executive committee member who said he had been elected into the newly announced leadership structure but later declined the position.

The former executive member claimed he never accepted the nomination or gave consent to serve on the committee and said he had communicated his decision in writing. He also claimed that more than 36 clubs had paid membership fees but deliberately stayed away from ELFA league activities because they had lost confidence in the previous administration.

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According to him, the clubs wanted improved governance, accountability, regular Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and stronger leadership before returning to competitions. He argued that because those clubs did not affiliate for the season, they were not members in good standing under the SAFA Constitution and should not have participated in the elective congress.

The former executive member also alleged that attempts to engage the former chairman over concerns affecting the association did not result in meetings taking place. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Briefly News contacted the current elected ELFA chairman, who acknowledged that some clubs had not paid affiliation fees.

However, he defended their participation in the elections, arguing that the clubs stopped taking part in league activities because of dissatisfaction with previous leadership.

The chairman disputed claims that clubs were excluded from meetings, saying those clubs were not members in good standing because they had not affiliated for the season or participated in ELFA competitions.

He further alleged that clubs had previously raised concerns around delayed prize money payments, inconsistent AGMs, alleged financial issues and leadership challenges under the previous administration. These allegations have not been independently verified.

SAFA Sedibeng decision impacts football development in the Vaal

The governance dispute comes during a significant period for football in the Vaal, a region that has produced some of South Africa’s brightest football talents.

ELFA has played an important role in developing Bafana Bafana stars including Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Maseko. The region is also set to have three clubs competing in the ABC Motsepe League this season, highlighting the Vaal’s growing contribution to South African football.

However, the dispute has resulted in more than 36 clubs staying away from ELFA league competitions during their boycott, leaving hundreds of young players without organised football under the association’s structures.

Source: Briefly News