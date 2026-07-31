A power bank caught fire inside an overhead bin on a China Eastern Airlines flight that had just landed in Guiyang, China, on 24 July 2026

Cabin crew battled the flames while panicked passengers rushed toward the rear of the aircraft

The incident reignited debate about lithium battery rules on planes, months after a similar fire destroyed an Air Busan jet in South Korea

A power bank caught fire inside an overhead baggage compartment. Image: @thesun

Source: TikTok

A routine landing in southwestern China turned frightening when a power bank ignited inside an overhead compartment on a packed domestic flight. China Eastern Flight MU2421 had just touched down at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport on 24 July 2026, arriving from Lanzhou, when the fire broke out.

The Airbus A320 was still taxiing toward the terminal when the power bank, stored inside a passenger's carry-on bag, began burning in the overhead bin. Footage shared on social media captured smoke and flames pouring from the open compartment, with a flight attendant reaching in to tackle the blaze directly.

Passengers rushed to the back as crew fought the fire

According to @thesun news page, those seated near the front of the cabin began shouting and moved toward the rear. A second passenger said the crew kept their composure throughout, calmly instructing travellers not to panic. Cabin crew brought the fire under control before anyone was allowed off the aircraft. Airport firefighters also attended the scene. No passengers or crew were injured, and the aircraft sustained only minor smoke damage, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

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A reminder of the rules passengers keep ignoring

China Eastern's own safety rules are clear: power banks must not be stored in overhead bins and cannot be used to charge devices during a flight. Passengers are expected to keep them within arm's reach at all times.

China tightened its domestic aviation rules around portable batteries in June 2025. The Civil Aviation Administration of China prohibited power banks without valid China Compulsory Certification, known as 3C, including recalled models and devices with unreadable certification labels.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers unsympathetic toward the passenger responsible

Brown heart added:

"Power banks, e-cigarettes, and smart bag batteries are not permitted in the overhead bin storage. They must remain within arm's reach at all times."

AVR808 wrote:

"Time to ban power banks on planes."

Karliah shared:

"And that's why you're not supposed to put it in the overhead compartment."

Sof commented:

"Oh no, if only there were several announcements regarding power banks and where they belong during a flight."

Ampelos wrote:

"Hope the person responsible gets punished for scaring people."

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Source: Briefly News