A delivery truck belonging to a cheese supplier came dangerously close to two fighting elephant bulls on the H1-2 road near Skukuza

The incident was caught on camera from inside a vehicle stuck in a queue of traffic behind the standoff

South Africans online were divided between amusement and outrage over the driver's behaviour in the park

The picture on the left showed two elephants on the road. Image: @lowvelder

Source: TikTok

A delivery driver had a hair-raising encounter on one of Kruger National Park's busiest routes after nearly colliding with two elephant bulls locked in a standoff on the road. The incident, filmed from inside a vehicle by Anzille Engelbrecht, unfolded on the H1-2 road near Skukuza.

Footage showed two bull elephants walking and fighting on the tar ahead, with a queue of vehicles building up behind them, including a truck from a well-known local cheese supplier. The driver reportedly came alarmingly close to the animals before the situation resolved itself.

Elephants hold up traffic near Skukuza

The H1-2 is one of the main arteries through the park, connecting the Malelane Gate area to Skukuza, the park's largest rest camp. Wildlife encounters on this stretch are common, but the sight of a delivery truck inches from two sparring elephants was enough to stop people in their tracks online.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Calls for accountability in the Kruger

Several people called on SANParks to take action. One commenter asked whether the video by user @lowvelder had been reported to the relevant authorities, saying that the Kruger was becoming increasingly disrespectful. Another, Laurika Botha, pointed out that reckless driving by delivery vehicles in the park had been going on for a long time and argued that companies should be held responsible for their drivers' conduct.

Doring001:

"Good job. These elephant stand-offs can take forever. Delivery and distance in the Kruger is a big problem with the speed limit, so slight hold-ups can cost points not to be made in time."

BellaCreates:

"Smart guy... He had deliveries to make, people! Time is money. 😂😂"

Pieter Rischmuller:

"Don't care if it was the king of Wales in that truck that had to get to a toilet...either you respect nature in the park, and other people, and the rules in the park, or you stay away."

Laurika Botha wrote:

"This reckless driving and behaviour has been going on for a long time; delivery vehicles especially. The Authorities in the Kruger Park need to put a stop to this really."

Tshegofatso Mokgadit added:

"1 thing about elephants they never forget. 😂😂😂😂 They will come for him."

GA said:

"The park belongs to the animals!! Not to the moronic human species. 😡"

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Source: Briefly News