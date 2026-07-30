A resurfaced clip of Thuli Phongolo enthusiastically promoting Generations: The Legacy is making the rounds online

The video was filmed during her time on the show, where she played the beloved character Namhla Diale

Fans are reacting to the contrast between the young actress in the clip and the star she has since become

Throwback of young Thuli Phongolo in her humble beginnings. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

A throwback video of Thuli Phongolo is circulating online, and it is giving Mzansi all the feelings. The short selfie-style clip, filmed indoors in what appears to be a casual home setting, shows a noticeably younger Thuli enthusiastically urging viewers to tune into Generations: The Legacy.

Thuli Phongolo's Generations days

At the time, Thuli was playing Namhla Diale on the popular SABC1 soapie, a role that introduced her to South African screens and helped build her profile as a performer. The video captures a version of her that feels worlds away from the media personality, DJ, and actress she is recognised as today.

"Hi guys, you should definitely watch Generations tonight because it's the hottest show. Like, duh. And of course, there will be interesting things. And if you want to know what went down with Smanga Namcha, catch it," she said in the video, full of energy and clearly in full promotional mode.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thuli eventually left Generations: The Legacy to pursue a broader career, and the move paid off. She has since established herself as one of the most recognisable faces in South African entertainment, growing her brand well beyond the television screen. and has dabbled in music.

Throwback video of Thuli Phongolo on 'Generations' has gone viral. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The throwback video serves as a reminder of where it all began: a young actress in a casual setting, simply telling people to watch her show. The clip was shared on X by @Melo_Malebo and quickly drew attention for the sheer contrast it presents between then and now.

Watch the old clip that sparked all the nostalgia below:

Thuli P shows off luxury watch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo's luxury watch had social media buzzing, with fans praising her success while others questioned the expensive timepiece that many social media users admired.

Thuli's glamorous lifestyle, saying the DJ deserves to enjoy the rewards of her hard work.

Source: Briefly News