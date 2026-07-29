A group of South African paratroopers in full uniform performed a synchronised traditional dance at what appeared to be a military commemorative ceremony

The video was posted by TikTok user @fatimawamasole on 28 July 2026 and quickly captured the attention of South Africans online

Viewers flooded the comments with pride, with many paying tribute to the soldiers and the sacrifices military families make daily

South African paratroopers brought a military ceremony to life with a powerful display that stopped people mid-scroll. On 28 July 2026, a TikTok user @fatimawamasole posted a video of soldiers dressed in camouflage uniforms and maroon berets performing a synchronised traditional dance and chant routine on a stage indoors.

SANDF paratroopers danced at a ceremony. Image: @fatimawamasole

Source: TikTok

The setting appeared to be a solemn commemorative event. A projector screen behind the soldiers suggested a remembrance tribute. An audience watched from seated rows as the soldiers moved in unison, turning what could have been a formal ceremony into something deeply human and moving.

Paratroopers steal the show

Maroon berets are the hallmark of airborne infantry, and the men on that stage carried themselves with both discipline and spirit. The performance in the clip by @fatimawamasole blended the rigidity of military tradition with the cultural expressiveness of a chant-based routine, and the crowd was clearly moved by it.

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Commenters quickly identified some of the soldiers by name, with several calling out Lt Col Kwata and Lt Col Mokoena as figures they recognised and admired. The moment resonated far beyond those in the room. Watch the paratroopers' performance that took South Africa by surprise:

Mzansi reacts to SANDF tribute

South Africans in the comments were moved, proud, and entertained in equal measure:

@taq wrote:

"If you don't have a member of SANDF, SAPS or Metro Police in your family, you will never understand how it feels when they are deployed far away, not knowing if they will come back alive every day or not. We appreciate you guys 🫡"

@Martin said:

"South African Dancing Force"

@TikTok commented:

"Lt Col Kwata 🪂🫡🔥"

@caeser added:

"The only commanders that matter."

@Humisani-mawuzen shared:

"Lt Col Mokoena always in front 🙏🥰"

@prudencethequeen wrote:

"Your types."

@Les Maada 🐊 said:

"😂 In the bush, different calibre 🚷💪⛽️😭😫 the Real OG"

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Source: Briefly News