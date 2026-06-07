South African National Defence Force (SANDF) retired Lieutenant General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli was laid to rest with military honours in Springs, Gauteng.

The SANDF's funeral procession to Petersfield Cemetery became a viral sensation, highlighting their discipline as soldiers

South Africans shared their admiration for the military's precision and the dignified portrayal to pay tribute to a struggle hero

SANDF officers marched at General Mbuli's funeral and impressed South Africa. Image: Springs Advertiser / SANDF

Source: UGC

On June 6, 2026, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bid a solemn farewell to one of its most respected leaders, Lieutenant General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli. The ceremony took place at the Springs Civic Centre before a ceremonial parade that escorted the General to his final resting place at Petersfield Cemetery.

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The procession, led by officers who performed a slow march, honoured the late General’s decades of service, from his early days in uMkhonto we Sizwe to his high-ranking role as the SANDF’s Chief of Logistics. They chose a deliberate, rhythmic march, at half the pace of a standard march, to represent the gravity of mourning. The precision of the soldiers’ movements amplified the atmosphere of dignity, with the slow, synchronised steps demonstrating their competence. Watch the video below:

SA applauds SANDF

Through meticulous coordination and storied tradition, the military demonstrated its highest level of respect for a man who helped shape the democratic defence force. Read the comments below:

South Africans applauded the SANDF soldiers' show of discipline. Image: Beyanuur K / Pexels

Source: UGC

Hennie Maartens applauded the soldiers' display:

"The real test lies in the slow march. I reckon they pass."

Tsepo Maganedisa was also impressed by the SANDF:

"I must say those guys looked real, not the Rand Show soldiers, you could see they are fit and combat-ready. I was very impressed by the discipline demonstrated."

Vusumuzi Nkosi Ntuli admired the men's focus:

"From Town hall to Petersfield with that pace? yoh!"

Stewart Till appreciated their effort:

"Going extra slow to make every step necessary. Well done, everyone."

Dave Barber felt pride after the SANDF showed off their strength:

"When I see this, I get hope. A military to be proud of. Good send off, gents. I hope this performance infects the whole SANDF."

Billy Walker applauded the soldiers:

"Our SANDF looked very good and professional today. I enjoyed watching the parade. Well done to all the members who were there."

Heidi van der Merwe was moved:

"Condolences, Lindi Mbuli and the whole family at large."

Okuhle Hlelo appreciated the spectacle SANDF put on:

"This was beautiful, I saw them outside my house on Welgedag Road."

Tsholofelo Promise added:

"Finally, people get to understand why we love our work so much."

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Source: Briefly News