National Minimum Wage Review Signals Higher Hourly Rate for Domestic Workers in 2027
- The National Minimum Wage Commission opened its annual public consultation to review wage adjustments for 2027
- South Africa's minimum hourly wage rose to R30.23 in February 2026 after a 5% increase was implemented
- With inflation projected at 4.4%, domestic workers could see their hourly rate climb above R31.56 next year
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Domestic workers across South Africa could earn more per hour in 2027 as the country's wage review process gets under way. The National Minimum Wage Commission has officially opened its annual public consultation period to determine the national minimum wage for the coming year.
The consultation follows the most recent wage adjustment reported by BusinessTech, which took effect in February 2026. At the time, the minimum hourly rate increased by 5%, bringing it to R30.23 per hour. That increase was intended to help low-income earners, including domestic workers, keep pace with the rising cost of living.
What the 2027 adjustment could look like
With inflation currently projected at around 4.4%, analysts expect the 2027 rate to be set above R31.56 per hour. The final figure will be determined once the commission concludes its consultation process and submits its recommendations.
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The annual review is a requirement under South African labour law. Employers, worker representatives, and members of the public are invited to make submissions during the consultation window before any formal decision is made.
What this means for households
For many South African households, a wage adjustment for domestic workers means revisiting monthly budgets. Families who employ domestic helpers full-time or part-time are required by law to pay at least the national minimum wage, and failure to comply can result in penalties.
While the increase is designed to give workers better financial footing against climbing food, transport, and utility costs, it also places additional pressure on middle-income households already navigating their own budget constraints. The commission has not yet announced when it will publish its final recommendation for the 2027 rate.
5 Briefly News domestic worker-related articles
- South African authorities are stepping up unannounced inspections in residential estates to ensure residents employing domestic staff strictly comply with national labour and immigration laws.
- MyHelper, founded by entrepreneur Mario Labuschagne, simplified domestic worker payroll and compliance by processing over R13.7 million in payroll for legal adherence for local households.
- A homeowner was left stunned after finding her laundry laid out across the grass by her domestic worker because the washing line was full.
- A local woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language.
- A domestic worker left Mzansi in stitches after showing a toddler named Blake a hilarious way to eat pap in a TikTok video.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za