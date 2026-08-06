The National Minimum Wage Commission opened its annual public consultation to review wage adjustments for 2027

South Africa's minimum hourly wage rose to R30.23 in February 2026 after a 5% increase was implemented

With inflation projected at 4.4%, domestic workers could see their hourly rate climb above R31.56 next year

Local employers face budget shifts as new wage consultations begin. Image: heidijpix

Source: Getty Images

Domestic workers across South Africa could earn more per hour in 2027 as the country's wage review process gets under way. The National Minimum Wage Commission has officially opened its annual public consultation period to determine the national minimum wage for the coming year.

The consultation follows the most recent wage adjustment reported by BusinessTech, which took effect in February 2026. At the time, the minimum hourly rate increased by 5%, bringing it to R30.23 per hour. That increase was intended to help low-income earners, including domestic workers, keep pace with the rising cost of living.

What the 2027 adjustment could look like

With inflation currently projected at around 4.4%, analysts expect the 2027 rate to be set above R31.56 per hour. The final figure will be determined once the commission concludes its consultation process and submits its recommendations.

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The annual review is a requirement under South African labour law. Employers, worker representatives, and members of the public are invited to make submissions during the consultation window before any formal decision is made.

What this means for households

For many South African households, a wage adjustment for domestic workers means revisiting monthly budgets. Families who employ domestic helpers full-time or part-time are required by law to pay at least the national minimum wage, and failure to comply can result in penalties.

While the increase is designed to give workers better financial footing against climbing food, transport, and utility costs, it also places additional pressure on middle-income households already navigating their own budget constraints. The commission has not yet announced when it will publish its final recommendation for the 2027 rate.

The hourly rate is expected to climb above R31.56 next year. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

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