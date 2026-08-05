Jozi Pranks filmed a street prank in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, featuring someone dressed as DA leader Helen Zille

The prankster wore a distinctive DA-branded jacket and was accompanied by a minder as they approached unsuspecting pedestrians

South Africans who watched the clip could not stop talking about the bodyguards and one very noticeable detail

Helen Zille's bodyguard caught Mzansi's attention. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson and @Tom Merton

Source: Getty Images

A Johannesburg prank channel had South Africans in stitches after pulling off a cheeky stunt on the streets of Braamfontein. The video, posted by Jozi Pranks on 4 August 2026, featured Helen Zille in a Democratic Alliance-branded jacket being scare-pranked by a person dressed as a bush on the side of the pavement.

Her bodyguard quickly steps and moves her aside, before they both realise the harmlessness of the prank.

Within a day of being posted, the reel was attracting hundreds of comments, with viewers weighing in on everything from the bodyguards to the shoes.

Fun pranks worth trying

Not all pranks need to be cruel or messy. The best pranks keep things entertaining without causing harm or wasting supplies, with options ranging from harmless jokes to more serious tricks. The key is keeping the laughter going while staying safe.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the prank

South Africans on the page, could not help themselves:

Samkelo Zikhali said:

"Tactical awareness on these bodyguards 🔥🔥"

Vusi Malaza wrote:

"When she sees this video on social media"

Sbonelo Smangaliso was sceptical:

"This was staged. Her reaction is unnatural"

Scara Tebogo warned:

"If you look carefully, the bodyguards are armed; one day ishlahla siyophuma igazi (the tree will come out blood), camera ibheke phezulu (camera will turn upside down). Choose who u prank"

Sello Moeti laughed:

"Bodyguards are overprotective over a bushman prank 😀"

Lungelo Nyamakazi added:

"I see the prank, but I can't get over the sneaker size 🤣"

More Briefly News stories on pranks

An American woman's hug prank on her husband went viral after his stunned, almost tearful reaction to a stranger embracing him left millions of viewers laughing and debating whether he looked scared, guilty or simply shocked.

Content creator Malcolm Wentzel's attempt to prank Thembi after she slept over to look after his dogs hilariously backfired when she answered his loud wake-up call by dancing to the music instead.

A South African TikToker’s playful prank on a Pick n Pay cashier, where he tried to pay for juice in an unexpected way, left the cashier confused and Mzansi viewers laughing at the wholesome interaction.

Source: Briefly News