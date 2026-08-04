Imbewu actor Sipho Ndlovu appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast to speak out about a false GBV accusation that nearly derailed his life

His ex-girlfriend Shanice recently posted a public apology video admitting she lied about the assault out of anger and withdrew the case

Sipho broke down, reflecting on how close he came to being arrested and potentially facing a decade behind bars over the false claim

Sipho Ndlovu broke down as he recalled the fake GBV allegations made against him. Image: spholaricky

Source: Instagram

Imbewu: The Seed and The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu got emotional during a teaser clip from the Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM podcast, which dropped on X on Tuesday, 4 August 2026 ahead of its full YouTube premiere. In the clip, a visibly shaken Sipho reflected on the moment his ex-girlfriend Shanice publicly confessed to lying about a gender-based violence accusation she had made against him.

Shanice released a video apologising to the actor, admitting she had acted out of anger following their breakup and had since withdrawn the case against him. For Sipho, watching that apology land was anything but a relief.

Sipho Ndlovu opens up about the false GBV claim

Speaking candidly with podcast host Lungelo KM, Sipho described just how close the situation came to destroying him completely.

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"It's tough in faith," he said, visibly overwhelmed.

He pointed out that the timing of events likely saved him from a far worse outcome, noting that the alleged incident happened while he was at his own home.

"Imagine if I was at her house — I was going to be arrested, I would be going maybe 10 years in jail now."

He went on to speak about how men are often presumed guilty in GBV cases regardless of the truth.

"I'm a man, obviously people were going to say you are always a suspect," he said. The actor likened the ordeal to being led to slaughter, adding, "And that's us, men. We take a lot, bro."

The 56-second teaser, which carries an emotionally heavy and sombre tone throughout, has resonated strongly online.

Watch the teaser clip from Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM below:

Mzansi reacts to Sipho Ndlovu's video

The clip sparked strong reactions online, with many siding with Sipho and calling for accountability for Shanice.

@PaulMuller6qtj shared:

"Can't wait to watch; he went through the worst because of someone feeling 'sad' about a break-up. She needs to be held accountable for the damage she caused."

@iamRTI said:

"Sad part is there's no repercussions for her afterwards"

@Duma08 remarked:

"Arrest her"

@AmahleNxummq asked:

"So Thandeka did that to herself?"

@LeaanRsa complained:

"Eish Lungelo, you have lost the plot (my opinion). I really enjoyed watching your YouTube; now I don't get what's going on. Engineer your life? The guests you have been having lately😭"

Sipho Ndlovu cried as he recalled the fake GBV claim his ex made. Image: spholaricky

Source: Instagram

Sipho Ndlovu laments lost career over false allegations

In a separate interview, Sipho Ndlovu opened up about how a false assault case derailed his life, leaving him buried in debt.

The South African entertainer says he lost his career, his family and his assets as a result of the ordeal.

Source: Briefly News