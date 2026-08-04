Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 star Esethu Seku posted a heartfelt TikTok video on Monday, 3 August 2026, addressing what healing truly means to her

Esethu revealed she has been in trauma counselling for nearly three years following a relationship that deeply affected her

Fans flooded the comments with support, with many wishing she had been matched with a different partner on the show

‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ star Esethu Seku shared a video on what healing means to her. Image: DStv

Source: UGC

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 star Esethu Seku got candid with her followers on Monday, 3 August 2026, posting a deeply personal TikTok video in which she unpacked her understanding of healing. Filmed in a close-up selfie style from what appears to be her home, the reality TV personality spoke with quiet vulnerability about her ongoing journey through trauma counselling and what it truly means to move forward.

Esethu has been matched with Prince Zwide Zwane on the current season of Married At First Sight Mzansi, a pairing that has gripped viewers. Prince walked away during their honeymoon after claiming he had found messages from an ex-situationship on her phone, a moment that many fans found troubling, with some accusing him of emotional abuse. The season is still ongoing, and their marital status remains unresolved.

Esethu Seku shares her healing journey

Rather than brushing past the public conversation about her wellbeing, Esethu addressed it head-on. She noted that the word "healing" has become almost inseparable from her name on social media, and she wanted to share what the concept genuinely looks like in practice.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"It's not a destination. It's not where one day I wake up, and the things that other people have done to hurt me don't exist anymore," she explained. "It's just a process where you get better all the time."

She also reflected on a time when she masked her pain with toxic positivity, saying she used to dismiss her own struggles with "I'm okay, don't worry about me." Now, she said, being able to cry about something is a sign of progress, not weakness.

"That really hurt. And I know I'm in a really good place in my healing process," she added.

Esethu pushed back firmly against the idea that trauma disqualifies someone from pursuing love. Having spent nearly three years in therapy, she described reaching a point of genuine calm and said she is ready to welcome companionship without apologising for it.

"My life doesn't have to stop because other people that I've met along the way have made decisions that have not necessarily favoured me," she said. "I can still want what I want and give the best of myself to the next person."

Watch Esethu's heartfelt healing video below:

Mzansi reacts to Esethu Setu's video on healing

Her followers rallied behind the message with warmth. Below are some of the reactions:

@primetime suggested:

"They should have paired you with Hlulani."

@Yvs quipped:

"I wish you were paired with Obren because you're both mature... 💐🥰"

@Keys wrote:

"People treat having been through a traumatic experience like it's a permanent handicap 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@Sipsy advised:

"Umhle Esethu, sisi. Never ever settle for less. You have a great guy destined for you and uzomfumana. I love watching you. Just because you're going through healing doesn't mean you don't have to date."

@BusiMotau added:

"Healing doesn't mean putting your life on hold. ❤️ You can still love, laugh, dream, and move forward while healing. Wishing you continued strength and peace on your journey. Keep choosing yourself."

Prince faces separate allegations

Meanwhile, Prince Zwide Zwane has also found himself at the centre of controversy after claims surfaced alleging that he was married to someone else and had been messaging numerous women on social media.

The allegations drew comparisons to last season, when Married at First Sight Mzansi participant Themba Khosa, who was matched with Nelisa Ntabeni, was accused of being in another relationship with the mother of his children, as reported by Briefly News.

At the height of that controversy, the mother of Khosa's children appeared on the show and confronted him over what she alleged were lies he had told her about participating in the experiment.

Source: Briefly News