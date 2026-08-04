Golden Arrows published a post written in isiZulu that many supporters believed targeted Kaizer Chiefs winger Luke Baartman, who lives with albinism

The post used a derogatory isiZulu slur and was deleted after it sparked outrage across social media platforms

The club confirmed through their UPBACKTHROUGH PODCAST platform that disciplinary action had been taken against the staff member responsible

Golden Arrows have issued a public apology after a social media post widely interpreted as mocking a player living with albinism was published ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final against Kaizer Chiefs this Sunday.

The post, written in isiZulu, read:

"Shezi ngeke ahlulwe ukumaka isishawa (Shezi will be able to mark the person with Albinism)."

It was removed after triggering significant backlash online. While no player was named directly, widespread reaction among supporters pointed to Kaizer Chiefs winger Luke Baartman as the intended subject. Baartman lives with albinism. The term "isishawa" is a derogatory isiZulu slur used against people with albinism.

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Golden Arrows confirm disciplinary action

The club addressed the incident through their UPBACKTHROUGH PODCAST platform, acknowledging the harm the post had caused.

"UPBACKTHROUGH PODCAST would like to apologise for harm caused to citizens, to a specific group of people, and to Kaizer Chiefs for one of our previous posts. It does not reflect who we are, and severe action has been taken against the relevant person," the statement read.

The club did not specify what disciplinary measures were applied or name the staff member involved.

The post drew sharp responses across social media. @Themba_D22 called on governing bodies to act, writing:

"@OfficialPSL @SAFA_net @FIFAcom @CAF_Online should take appropriate steps against @goldenarrowsfc1 for unsportmanlike behavior (discrimination) & unethical conduct against a fellow player. This can't be swiped under the carpet, as it might set a wrong precedent in our football."

@TLMHLONGO716 went further, saying:

"They should be disqualified from MTN, and then Chiefs progress to the next round."

@mfundocj described their reaction as:

"Tjooooooooo, this might be the most shocking thing I have ever read about the PSL, what on earth that person must get fired asap!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

@ishtCrayCray questioned the club's social media management, writing:

"I honestly thought it was an unofficial (fan) page; I didn't know it was official. The page posts nonsense; honestly, a more professional admin needs to be hired. How does an official page post more banter nonsense than team news? @goldenarrowsfc1 are you serious?"

@Diamond_Blackie added:

"This is ridiculous and irresponsible. Banter has to know some limits. People should try to hide their foolishness sometimes."

Not all users agreed on the nature of the language used. @NkanyisoXu60680 argued:

"I sishaya is not derogatory guys. It is a common word used in IsiZulu. Let us not be misled ngo 'slur' or 'derogatory'."

Incident overshadows MTN8 build-up

The controversy erupts days before Arrows host Chiefs in a highly anticipated MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday, casting a shadow over what is expected to be one of the most watched early-round fixtures of the competition. Albinism advocacy groups in South Africa have consistently called for greater accountability when derogatory language targeting people with albinism is used in public spaces, including on social media.

Baartman has become a prominent figure at Kaizer Chiefs since joining the club, and the winger's profile has drawn considerable attention from opposition supporters heading into the weekend's fixture. He earned the Man of the Match award in the opening Betway Premier League fixture against Kruger United.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News