Johannesburg-born Stacey-Lee May discovered spinning as a bullied teenager and turned it into a 12-year career

The star opened up about the criticism she has faced as a woman in a male-dominated motorsport scene

May credits her parents and younger brother Adam, her teammate, as her biggest support system

Stacey-Lee May has been selected as one of the participants in Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Pictures of Africa's only female Monster Energy athlete. Images: supplied

Source: UGC

Stacey-Lee May, a pioneering figure in South African motorsport and the only female Monster Energy athlete on the continent, has spent over a decade turning her passion for spinning into a remarkable career.

Now recognised as one of Briefly News’ 2026 Women of Wonder, May's journey from a bullied teenager to a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry exemplifies resilience and determination, backed by her unwavering family support.

May was born on 26 July 1996 in Johannesburg and attended her very first spin show at just five years old. She only started spinning professionally in 2014, using it as an escape.

From bullied teenager to Monster Energy athlete

May was being bullied in high school when her father stepped in to help. He believed motorsport would toughen her up and build some confidence in her.

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She threw herself into the sport with hard work and total dedication. That commitment paid off when she landed her first advertising deal in 2015.

The deal came from Cell C and marked the start of her career. Today, May is the only female Monster Energy athlete on the continent. She has built a career for herself as a spinner, drifter and stunt driver.

“I’ve always had a mindset that I can do anything I set my mind to,” she said.

She added that other people’s negative opinions simply do not matter to her.

Take a look at Stacey in action in an Instagram video below:

Facing criticism in a male-dominated sport

May has faced plenty of critics who believe spinning is not meant for women. She has learned to block out that noise and stay focused on her goals.

Her family has remained her biggest support system right from day one. She singled out her parents and her younger brother Adam for their constant encouragement.

May graduated from Unisa but chose to pursue her spinning career full time. She also launched a logistics company while building her name in motorsport.

Building a legacy with her brother by her side

She and Adam have since formed their own team to compete together. Their bond off the track has become just as important as their partnership on it.

May believes their combined drive gives the team a shot at bigger goals. She sees their partnership as the foundation for whatever comes next in her career.

Spinning has grown from a niche pastime into a sport South Africa now exports. May feels deep pride representing a uniquely South African sport on the world stage.

That pride fuels her push to keep raising the sport’s profile at home and abroad. She wants every performance to reflect the dedication behind her journey so far.

Encouraging the next generation of women

May hopes her journey encourages more women to get into motorsport. She wants to build a platform where women feel comfortable chasing that dream.

“My hope is that more women feel comfortable getting into motorsport,” she said.

She believes South African spinning has become a sport admired around the world. Representing her country on that global stage means everything to May personally.

Stacey-Lee May has been selected as one of Briefly News’ 2026 Women’s Month honourees. Her recognition celebrates the impact women are making across South Africa’s automotive industry.

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

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Source: Briefly News