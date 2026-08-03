The IEC confirmed a major surge in voter registrations following two weekend drives across South Africa

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo revealed that nearly 4.7 million voter interactions were recorded across both drives combined

South Africans have until this Friday to register or update their details before the deadline closes

Sy Mamabolo said the number of registered voters reached a record high. Image: Electoral Commission of South Africa

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — More than 750,000 new voters have been added to South Africa's electoral roll following two nationwide registration drives, pushing the total number of registered voters past 29 million ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) made the announcement at a media briefing in Centurion on 3 August 2026, where Chief Executive Officer Sy Mamabolo described the outcome of both drives as a resounding success. Among the newly registered voters, more than 290,000 are first-time registrants captured during the most recent weekend drive.

IEC records 4.7 million voter interactions

Mamabolo noted that the combined June and August registration campaigns produced nearly 4.7 million voter interactions, a sharp increase from the 1.7 million interactions recorded ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, which took place under a shortened timetable due to COVID-19 restrictions. The scale of public participation this cycle reflects a significantly broader reach compared to previous registration efforts under constrained conditions.

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Friday marks final day to register

Citizens who have not yet registered or who need to update their details have until this Friday to do so before the registration window closes permanently ahead of the November poll. With three months remaining until South Africans cast their ballots, political parties are ramping up campaign activity across the country as the commission finalises its preparations for election day on 4 November.

View the IEC's post about the briefing on Facebook here:

620 political parties register for LGE

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the IEC's announcement of full operational readiness for the upcoming local government elections, marking a significant milestone with a record 620 political parties registered. South Africans have a critical window to ensure their voices are heard, as the deadline to register to vote is fast approaching on 1 and 2 August 2026.

Source: Briefly News