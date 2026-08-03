Helen Zille Laughs Off ANC Supporter's Middle Finger During Johannesburg Campaign
- An ANC supporter outside a spaza shop gave DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille the middle finger as her vehicle drove past
- Zille responded by laughing and jokingly farewelling the supporters using the ANC's nickname 'Khongolose'
- The clip went viral on X, drawing strong reactions from South Africans about voter loyalty and local government
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JOHANNESBURG — A video of Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille brushing off a crude gesture from an ANC supporter with laughter has gone viral on X, drawing widespread commentary from South Africans.
The clip, posted on X on 3 August 2026 by user @landbourainier, was filmed while Zille was out canvassing for votes in Johannesburg. It shows a group of ANC supporters gathered outside a spaza shop as her car passes by. One of the supporters extends his middle finger toward her vehicle.
Zille's reaction steals the moment
Rather than ignoring or reacting with displeasure, Zille laughed at the gesture and called out a jovial farewell to the group, referring to the ANC by its colloquial name "Khongolose." The lighthearted response drew as much attention online as the supporter's behaviour itself. Zille is currently on a voter outreach drive across Johannesburg ahead of local government elections, positioning herself as the DA's candidate for mayor of the city.
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View the video on X here:
Warning: the video contains strong language.
South Africans blast supporters
The clip prompted a sharp divide in the comments section, with users debating both the supporter's conduct and what it represents about South African politics.
@PeterGreggor wrote: "Shem😢 don't be so harsh, they are disgraceful delusional delinquents🚮 — 😁"
@euxenitejax commented:
"Top 🤡 looks at the middle finger supporters and sees loyalty. Everybody else sees the product of 30 years."
@dup77678420 aimed the ANC's campaign messaging, writing:
"Even crazier is the 'Fixing Local Government' slogan on their t-shirts. Cannot believe they use it—the people who broke it in the first place? Hebanna."
@RoosJJ99 said:
"He lives in a shack and still supports the ANC."
Not all users were sympathetic to the criticism. @Aya_Muzi pushed back, writing:
"So when you see a person behaving in an uncouth manner, it then becomes the organisation? You're an idiot of no description."
Helen Zille recruits ANC member to DA
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Zille's recent encounter with a namesake ANC member during her campaign efforts, which quickly went viral among South African social media users. The playful interaction not only showcased Zille's unique approach to political campaigning but also sparked laughter and conversation among citizens who appreciated her bold tactics.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za