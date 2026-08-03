A young Moroccan footballer's death has drawn renewed attention to the dangerous journey many people attempt to make to Spain

Her family later revealed a heartbreaking detail that has left many asking what might have been for the talented footballer

Tributes have poured in from Morocco's football community as more details about the tragedy emerge

A Moroccan footballer has died while trying to reach Spain by sea. Image: sportsnews.az

Source: UGC

A Moroccan footballer has died while attempting to reach Spain by sea, with her family later revealing that her Schengen visa was approved on the very day she lost her life. The tragedy has shocked Morocco's football community and comes amid a reported rise in dangerous crossings to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Family reveals heartbreaking visa approval

According to Al Jazeera English, the player's family said her Schengen visa application was approved on the same day she died while attempting the sea crossing. The broadcaster also reported that dozens of people lost their lives during recent attempts to reach Ceuta.

The footballer, identified as Faten Ben Omar El Azizi, had previously played for Morocco Athlétic Tangier and was also linked to Moghreb Atlético Tetuán, according to Moroccan media.

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Moroccan football community mourns player

The Moroccan Union of Professional Footballers (UMFP) expressed sympathy to El Azizi's family, teammates and the wider football community following her death.

In a statement, the union said UMFP president Mustapha El Hadaoui and its members offered their "sincere condolences" to her loved ones, teammates and the Moroccan football fraternity.

The organisation added that it shared the family's grief and prayed that she would be granted "the highest place in Paradise", while wishing her relatives strength and comfort during their loss.

Ceuta migration route remains dangerous

Moroccan media reported that El Azizi died in late July 2026 while attempting to swim to Ceuta. Her death comes amid a reported increase in irregular migration attempts from northern Morocco, with several fatalities reported in recent days.

Her passing has left teammates and supporters mourning while also highlighting the dangers faced by people attempting the crossing.

Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta enclave

Briefly News also reported that thousands of migrants recently swam and walked into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco. This prompted Spain to deploy troops and military divers after authorities were overwhelmed.

The mass crossing turned deadly, with dozens of people reported to have died.

Source: Briefly News