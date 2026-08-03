The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has decided to take action against Advocate Andrea Johnson

The party previously said that it would open a case against the former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head

South Africans weighed in on the party's plans, sharing mixed reactions to the statement about Johnson

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has opened a criminal case against Andrea Johnson. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ @Abramjee (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has officially opened a criminal case against former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.

The case was opened on Monday, 03 August 2026 at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. The party earlier announced on the MK Party's Parliamentary account, @MKParliament, on X (formerly Twitter) about the plans.

Johnson accused of misleading Parliament

While the specific charges were not included in the original post, the party previously indicated that it would pursue a criminal complaint after Johnson conceded that she had misled Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

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The former IDAC made the admission during her appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Johnson recently requested to vacate her post as IDAC head, a request that President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted.

Her admission drew sharp criticism from multiple political parties and members of the public, with the MK Party opting to escalate the matter through formal criminal proceedings rather than limiting its response to political channels.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users shared varied reactions to the post, with the choice of Brooklyn Police Station as the venue also drawing comments.

@mirriamp wrote:

"The same police station that Andrea’s crew wanted to arrest Khumalo at. Wonder what the significance of this station is or are IDAC based there?"

@sparx_ltd raised scepticism:

"So many cases have been opened by EFF, MKP and others since the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee started, but nothing happened after that. Waste of all our time."

@VutisaniT wrote:

“This is a stokvel that wanted the Commission not to commence with the enquiries.”

@jt1311 added:

"I think she has all the credentials to become an MK member. Why open a case? That's not how you persuade her to join."

@pieterplats2628 said:

"For a moment I thought they would make her a MK Member of Parliament."

ActionSA calls for perjury findings against Johnson

Briefly News highlighted facts about ActionSA's call for Johnson to face perjury charges following her testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Member of Parliament Dereleen James noted that Johnson made contradictory statements in her testimony before the Committee.

As the Committee works towards finalising its report, the implications of Johnson's contradictory statements have sparked a fierce debate about accountability.

Source: Briefly News