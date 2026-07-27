President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a decision regarding a request made by Advocate Andrea Johnson

The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has come under intense scrutiny of late

Advocate Johnson recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she addressed allegations against her

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted Andrea Johnson’s resignation as IDAC head with immediate effect. Image: Central News (Facebook)/ Henrique Campos

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Advocate Andrea Johnson as the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

The Presidency confirmed on Monday, 27 July 2026, that Ramaphosa granted Johnson's request to vacate her position after receiving a recommendation from Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, backed by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi.

The Presidency thanked Johnson for her years of service within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and at the helm of IDAC, reaffirming government's commitment to supporting the NPA's anti-corruption mandate.

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What influenced Johnson’s departure?

Johnson's departure was precipitated by mounting controversy surrounding her testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Ramaphosa was said to be scrutinising her following the allegations made against her. It was also previously reported that she was considering resigning.

Witnesses before the judicial inquiry alleged that she had improperly shared details from investigation dockets with Major-General Feroz Khan, the deputy head of SAPS Crime Intelligence.

When questioned under oath about emailing confidential case information to Khan, Johnson exercised her constitutional right against self-incrimination, saying the allegations formed part of a docket now with the NPA for a decision on whether she should be prosecuted.

Her tenure at IDAC had also been marked by friction with senior South African Police Service Crime Intelligence figures.

The unit's aggressive pursuit of cases targeting leadership within Crime Intelligence, including head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, generated significant internal conflict. In her resignation letter, Johnson cited five months of what she described as "unprecedented attacks" that she linked directly to those investigations.

Johnson acknowledged that the sustained controversy posed serious reputational risks to both IDAC and the broader NPA. She stated that continuing in office while defending herself against the allegations would not serve the institutions or the country, and that stepping down within 24 hours was the most responsible course of action.

Ramaphosa concerned by allegations against IDAC

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa was concerned regarding the IDAC head, Advocate Johnson.

The President was concerned amid growing scrutiny over her alleged missteps and her recent hospitalisation.

South Africans are demanding decisive action as criticism mounts over the President's passive approach.

Source: Briefly News