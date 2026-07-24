An IDAC advocate has confessed under oath that she never reviewed a brigadier's CV or academic record before signing off on her arrest

The admission came during Madlanga Commission proceedings, where the advocate also withdrew a key characterisation she had previously made

South Africans are questioning how the prosecution memorandum was approved, and who gave the investigative team its information

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Andrea Johnson has come under fire for Dineo Mokwele's arrest. Image: KayaNews

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA— Andrea Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), has made a damaging admission under oath: she approved the arrest of a senior police official without ever looking at her qualifications.

According to IOL, Advocate Andrea Johnson, appearing before the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 24 July 2026, conceded that she had signed off on the prosecution memorandum that led to the arrest of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele in June last year. Mokwele faced charges of fraud and corruption, with the state alleging she had fraudulently obtained her position as head of Crime Intelligence's Technical Support Services unit by misrepresenting her credentials.

Johnson did not review fired Mokwele's CV

Under questioning by Co-Commissioner Sandile Khumalo, Johnson acknowledged she had not reviewed Mokwele's job application, curriculum vitae, or academic qualifications before authorising the arrest. She admitted to relying entirely on briefings from her investigative team, which she now concedes contained incorrect information.

Johnson also withdrew her earlier characterisation of Mokwele's appointment as a "token appointment" and apologised to Mokwele. The qualifications Johnson overlooked are substantial. Mokwele holds a National Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering, a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, and is currently pursuing an MBA.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, head of Crime Intelligence, told the commission that the post Mokwele was appointed to had been advertised three times before a candidate with her specialised engineering background was found. Mokwele, Khumalo, and several other officials were arrested together and remain out on bail while seeking a review of the charges from the National Prosecuting Authority.

Read the original IOL post that sparked the public reaction:

The commission revelations drew sharp responses from South Africans online, with many questioning the basis on which the arrest was ever pursued.

@NhlansiV asked plainly:

"So she just looked at her and concluded that she's not qualified?"

@Unahinanaye went further, alleging deliberate misconduct:

"IDAC's boss is deliberately lying about not knowing Brigadier Mokwele's credentials. She was targeting Khumalo, and the appointment of Mokwele was used to trap Khumalo. She was aware of all the facts but intentionally misled the commission."

The sense of injustice ran deep for others. @Ricky180126 wrote:

"I wonder how Dineo Mokwele was feeling when all this horror was happening to her, and seeing many South Africans believing the lies. Woah. It must have been pure hell."

@cD9579716162488 framed the admission within a broader social concern:

"It reeks of pre democracy thinking that Black people are intellectually inferior and unsuitable for employment. It reeks of prejudice and bias that prevails today in our society in a democracy."

@KitsoLefik kept it brief:

"This is embarrassing."

Andrea Johnson received death threats

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the unsettling death threats received by IDAC Head Andrea Johnson following her unit's investigation into corruption at SAPS Crime Intelligence. Johnson's testimony reveals not only a troubling message but also an alarming incident that has affected her personal safety and that of her family.

Source: Briefly News