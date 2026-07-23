Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson admitted at the Madlanga Commission that parts of her testimony contradicted statements she previously made to Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

The discrepancies centred on whether she received a referral from MP Faiez Adams and what she knew about the matter

MK Party MP David Skosana now says the party intends opening a perjury case against Johnson

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IDAC head Andrea Johnson may soon face perjury charges. Image:@News24/X

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SOUTH AFRICA — Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson is facing a potential perjury charge after contradictions emerged between statements she made before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee and those she gave at the Madlanga Commission.

During cross-examination by evidence leader Advocate Sello on 23 July 2024, Johnson admitted that her earlier statement to the Ad Hoc Committee, in which she claimed she had never encountered MP Faiez Adams beyond seeing him on television and had not received a report from him directly, conflicted with what she testified at the commission.

Johnson concedes key contradiction

Before the Madlanga Commission, Johnson acknowledged that IDAC did receive the referral from Adams and that it triggered an internal process, including a section 28(13) application for a preliminary investigation. When pressed on the discrepancy, she conceded plainly that she had received the referral while maintaining the opposite before the Ad Hoc Committee.

The contradictions extended further. At the Ad Hoc Committee, Johnson denied knowing that Adams had referred the report to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. However, her own commission testimony confirmed this. When confronted, she said:

"At the time, I did not recall receiving that from the minister."

Evidence leader Khumalo reminded her that she had already testified before the commission that IDAC received the letter from the minister's office and that this letter prompted IDAC to reach out to Adams, directly contradicting any suggestion that Adams had approached the directorate voluntarily. Attempting to explaing her reponses to the parliamentary inquiry, Johnson said she was not adequately prepared before attending the Ad Hoc Committee.

See video of Johnson's testimony here:

MK Party MP threatens criminal charge

MK Party MP David Skosana made clear he intends to open a criminal case against Johnson. The Ad Hoc Committee met on Thursday to discuss its draft report on investigations into the criminal justice system. Skosana voiced sharp frustration at the committee's position in light of the revelations.

"We look foolish, stupid, like we don't know what we are doing," Skosana said.

He explained that the perjury case would be opened because Johnson had committed to providing the committee with documents relating to charges Adams had laid against crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other intelligence officers. Those documents were never delivered.

Ndlozi criticises the notion of a Johnsons 'crucifixtion'

Briefly News reported that Former Economic Freedom Fighters MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has publicly rejected a News24 opinion piece that described Advocate Andrea Johnson's appearance before the Madlanga Commission as a "crucifixion," instead calling for her immediate removal from office after calling for her arrest.Ndlozi rejected the "crucifixion" framing outright, stating that Johnson is an experienced, educated, and powerful figure within South Africa's legal fraternity.

Source: Briefly News