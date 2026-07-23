Commissioner Sesi Baloyi pressed IDAC head Andrea Johnson on whether her incorrect parliamentary testimony was truly an honest mistake

Johnson admitted to Parliament that IDAC's investigation into MP Fadiel Adams' complaints began in mid-December 2024, but records point to 6 December

Baloyi told Johnson it was improbable she forgot key investigative steps she had personally authorised weeks before the date she cited

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Andrea Johnson said she made a mistake in her incorrect Ad Hoc Committee testimony. Images: Mzwanele_Manyi/ X and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings took a tense turn as Commissioner Sesi Baloyi directly challenged Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson over the accuracy of testimony she delivered to Parliament.

Johnson appeared before the commission and acknowledged giving a parliamentary ad hoc committee incorrect information about when IDAC began investigating complaints submitted by MP Fadiel Adams. According to News24, she had told Parliament that the probe commenced in mid-December 2024. However, official records show that a preliminary investigation was already under way from 6 December 2024.

Baloyi disputes "honest mistake" explanation

Commissioner Baloyi found it difficult to accept that Johnson had simply forgotten the correct timeline. She pointed out that Johnson had received Adams' affidavit in November 2024 and had personally authorised formal investigative steps before 6 December, including approving a Section 28(13) application. Given that the initial referral, the arrest of General Khumalo, and statements General Mkhwanazi made in July were central to the ad hoc committee's terms of reference, Baloyi argued that Johnson was expected to arrive fully prepared, drawing on official documentation.

Baloyi pressed further, maintaining that it was highly improbable Johnson could have overlooked significant investigative actions she had sanctioned in the weeks leading up to mid-December. Faced with a documented paper trail and Baloyi's pointed assertion, Johnson conceded during the proceedings, stating that she took the commissioner's point.

Johnson's admission under scrutiny

The exchange placed Johnson's credibility at the centre of the commission's inquiry. Her concession did not provide an alternative explanation for the discrepancy, leaving questions about whether the inaccurate parliamentary testimony reflected a lapse in preparation or something more deliberate. The Madlanga Commission continues to examine the conduct and operations of IDAC, with Johnson's appearance forming a significant part of those proceedings.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for Andrea Johnson's resignation

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the controversial testimony of Johnson before the Madlanga Commission, which has sparked significant debate regarding her leadership of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's call for her resignation underscores the public's growing demand for accountability in South Africa's efforts against corruption, highlighting the tensions surrounding powerful figures in the nation's legal landscape

Source: Briefly News