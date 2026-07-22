IDAC head Andrea Johnson testified at the Madlanga Commission over allegations her unit improperly targeted senior Crime Intelligence officers

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello raised questions after Adams added new matters when IDAC solicited his sworn statement

Johnson disputed claims that IDAC shaped the complaint, saying her reading of the police ministry's mandate covered both issues

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MP Fadiel Adams (left) and Advocate Andrea Johnson (right). Images: @ewnupdates/X and @D_Molatoli/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, has denied that her unit shaped or influenced a complaint lodged by National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams against senior Crime Intelligence officers.

Johnson was testifying before the Madlanga Commission, which is examining allegations that IDAC was improperly deployed to pursue senior figures within Crime Intelligence.

How the Adams complaint reached IDAC

The commission established that Adams wrote to the police minister's office in November 2024, raising concerns that dockets he had opened against senior Crime Intelligence officers were being intercepted. The police ministry forwarded his complaint to IDAC and directed the unit to investigate.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It further emerged that IDAC subsequently approached Adams directly to provide a sworn statement about his suspicions of corruption within Crime Intelligence.

Commission evidence leader Mahlape Sello found it notable that Adams included additional matters when he compiled the sworn statement at IDAC's request. Johnson, however, disputed the suggestion that her unit had steered the content of that statement.

See post here:

Johnson defends her reading of the mandate

According to Eyewitness News,Johnson argued that the original request from the police minister's office was broad enough to cover both the interception of dockets and the underlying corruption concerns. "That is my reading commissioner, I am not saying it cannot be read differently but that's my reading," she told the commission.

She also acknowledged uncertainty about whether IDAC had ever investigated the specific interception allegations Adams raised in his initial letter to the minister's office.

Articles about Andrea Johnson and Madlanga Commission

Briefly News reported that Andrea Johnsonhas invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination at the Madlanga Commission, following allegations that she leaked a police docket to Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan.

reported that Andrea Johnsonhas invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination at the Madlanga Commission, following allegations that she leaked a police docket to Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan. IDAC Head accused senior leadership within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence Unit of orchestrating a deliberate system of state capture through the manipulation of internal appointments and financial control.

Andrea Johnson, has revealed she received a direct death threat to her personal cellphone after IDAC began probing corruption within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence department.

Source: Briefly News