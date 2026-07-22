Andrea Johnson Denies IDAC Influenced MP Fadiel Adams' Complaint Against Crime Intelligence Officers
- IDAC head Andrea Johnson testified at the Madlanga Commission over allegations her unit improperly targeted senior Crime Intelligence officers
- Evidence leader Mahlape Sello raised questions after Adams added new matters when IDAC solicited his sworn statement
- Johnson disputed claims that IDAC shaped the complaint, saying her reading of the police ministry's mandate covered both issues
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
SOUTH AFRICA — The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, has denied that her unit shaped or influenced a complaint lodged by National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams against senior Crime Intelligence officers.
Johnson was testifying before the Madlanga Commission, which is examining allegations that IDAC was improperly deployed to pursue senior figures within Crime Intelligence.
How the Adams complaint reached IDAC
The commission established that Adams wrote to the police minister's office in November 2024, raising concerns that dockets he had opened against senior Crime Intelligence officers were being intercepted. The police ministry forwarded his complaint to IDAC and directed the unit to investigate.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
It further emerged that IDAC subsequently approached Adams directly to provide a sworn statement about his suspicions of corruption within Crime Intelligence.
Commission evidence leader Mahlape Sello found it notable that Adams included additional matters when he compiled the sworn statement at IDAC's request. Johnson, however, disputed the suggestion that her unit had steered the content of that statement.
Johnson defends her reading of the mandate
According to Eyewitness News,Johnson argued that the original request from the police minister's office was broad enough to cover both the interception of dockets and the underlying corruption concerns. "That is my reading commissioner, I am not saying it cannot be read differently but that's my reading," she told the commission.
She also acknowledged uncertainty about whether IDAC had ever investigated the specific interception allegations Adams raised in his initial letter to the minister's office.
Articles about Andrea Johnson and Madlanga Commission
- Briefly News reported that Andrea Johnsonhas invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination at the Madlanga Commission, following allegations that she leaked a police docket to Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan.
- IDAC Head accused senior leadership within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence Unit of orchestrating a deliberate system of state capture through the manipulation of internal appointments and financial control.
- Andrea Johnson, has revealed she received a direct death threat to her personal cellphone after IDAC began probing corruption within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence department.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za