IDAC head invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination at the Madlanga Commission over allegations she leaked police dockets

The allegations involve a docket relating to an assault and intimidation case opened against Crime Intelligence top cop Feroz Khan in 2018

The matter has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, which must decide whether she should be prosecuted

Major-General Feroz Khan (left) and Advocate Andrea Johnson (right). Images: @Abramjee/X and @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The head of the Independent Directorate for Accountability and Compliance (IDAC) has invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination at the Madlanga Commission, following allegations that she leaked a police docket to Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan.

The docket in question relates to a case of assault and intimidation that a female officer opened against Khan in July 2018.

Johnson initially pushed back against the allegations in an affidavit dated 10 July, describing the claims as "vague and unsupported by particulars." On that same day, however, a witness identified only as Witness O testified before the commission and presented an email that allegedly showed Johnson forwarding the docket to Khan.

Johnson's constitutional defence

Following that testimony, Johnson filed a supplementary affidavit on Monday in which she leaned on Section 35(1) of the Constitution, which protects individuals from being compelled to incriminate themselves..

She added:

"I hold the view that the commission's fact-finding mandate does not override my constitutional protection against self-incrimination under any circumstances."

See post here:

NPA now holds the decision

Johnson confirmed in the affidavit that the matter had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority. The NPA must now determine whether there are sufficient grounds to prosecute her.

The development marks a significant turn in proceedings at the Madlanga Commission, where testimony and documentary evidence have placed Johnson at the centre of a docket leak that could have serious consequences for accountability within law enforcement structures.

Witness O says Johnson leaked documents to Khan

Previously, Briefly News reported that the anonymous witness O believes that Johnson, who was serving as a senior prosecutor at the time of the events, ‘acted improperly in respect of a case of assault against Khan’. The witness, an officer under the crime intelligence department alleged Khan assaulted and intimidated her, and upon oening a case, Johnson under the NPA leaked her documents to Khan.Advocate Johnson is no stranger to controversy, as she once faced scrutiny over a post her husband applied for.

Source: Briefly News