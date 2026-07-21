Senior crime intelligence officer Ismail Dawood handed himself over to Hillbrow Police Station on Tuesday and was taken into custody

Magistrate Twele refused the state's request for a seven-day postponement, limiting the delay to just three days

Dawood faces charges of assault, intimidation and extortion after police raided his Sandhurst home last Friday

Ismail Dawood is still in custody. Image: @TlouMr_S

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — A Johannesburg Magistrate's Court judge has refused to grant the state a prolonged delay in the bail proceedings of senior crime intelligence officer Ismail Dawood, setting the stage for a formal Schedule 5 bail application this Friday.

According to SABC News, Dawood turned himself in at the Hillbrow Police Station on Tuesday morning and was placed in immediate detention. He is currently being held at the Sandton holding cells ahead of his next court appearance.

Prosecutors told the court they were not yet prepared to proceed with the bail hearing, citing a need to verify Dawood's personal details. His legal representative challenged this position directly, arguing the state was employing deliberate delaying tactics.

State accused of stalling as magistrate steps in

Magistrate Homabakazi Twele sided with that concern. She ruled that a seven-day postponement could not be justified given that Dawood is a serving South African Police Service member whose identity is not in dispute. The postponement was capped at three days, and the court issued a direct order requiring the investigating officer to confirm Dawood's residential address and obtain his criminal profile before Friday's hearing.

Charges follow home raid in Sandhurst

Dawood faces three charges: assault, intimidation and extortion. Police executed a search at his Sandhurst residence last Friday as part of their investigation into the allegations against him. Dawood has previously distanced himself from the charges, maintaining that the matter is civil in nature and was resolved years before his arrest.

He has denied that the case has any bearing on his role within the police service. The bail application scheduled for Friday will be heard under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which places the burden of proof on the accused to demonstrate that bail should be granted rather than on the state to oppose it.

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IPID arrests Julius Mkhwanazi

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Source: Briefly News