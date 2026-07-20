Suspended EMPD deputy chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi and ex-girlfriend Witness K appeared in court Monday for their bail application

The pair face charges linked to an alleged bogus police raid in Killarney in 2023, during which precious stones worth R14.9 million were stolen

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate arrested both accused on 17 July after Witness K implicated Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission

Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K appeared in court. Image: @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi and his former girlfriend, now identified as Kgomotso Aretha Makhubo and previously known as Witness K, made a brief court appearance on Monday as their bail application proceedings began.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested both individuals on 17 July.

Mkhwanazi and Witness K appear before the court

They face charges related to an alleged bogus police raid carried out in the Killarney area of Johannesburg in February 2023, during which sugilite stones valued at R14.9 million were reportedly stolen. The state confirmed it would not oppose bail, with proceedings expected to conclude on 22 July.

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Makhubo had previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, giving evidence in camera. During that testimony, she alleged that Mkhwanazi directed a tactical team to execute the Killarney operation under the cover of a legitimate police action. Those allegations appear to have formed a central basis for the arrests.

Mkhwanazi has categorically denied any involvement in the theft of the precious stones or in organising the alleged raid.

Bail ruling expected on Wednesday

The court is set to deliver its ruling on the bail applications of both accused on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned on Monday after their brief appearance, with proceedings expected to continue on Tuesday before the final decision is handed down.

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Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard how Julius Mkhwanazi and other officers were involved in the theft of precious stones in 2023. During her partial in-camera testimony, Witness K told the Commission that she was in a romantic relationship with the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief and assisted him financially. When she could no longer do so, he allegedly asked her to keep her ear to the ground and pass on any information involving money to him.

Source: Briefly News