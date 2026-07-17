The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested the Madlanga Commissioner's Witness K

Witness K recently testified before the Commission about the 2023 precious stones heist worth R14.9 million

Three of the people named in her allegations have already been arrested, with the State withdrawing charges against one person

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The Madlanga Commission’s Witness K has been arrested in connection with the R14.9 million precious stones heist. Image: Milan Markovic

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

SOUTH AFRICA — IPID has arrested Witness K, a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) inspector, in connection with a 2023 heist involving precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

Witness K previously testified under a pseudonym at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she gave evidence about the heist. The arrest was confirmed by eNCA journalist Silindelo Sebata on X on 17 July 2026, with the broadcaster providing live updates from the scene.

What did Witness K testify about?

During her testimony at the Madlanga Commission, Witness K admitted to being the former girlfriend of Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief.

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She also identified him as the alleged mastermind behind the heist and told the commission that she played a role in orchestrating a staged raid carried out by EMPD officers and a civilian accomplice. The stolen gems were subsequently sold for R110,000, and the proceeds were divided five ways among those involved.

Arrests made in the case

Witness K is the latest person arrested by IPID as the corruption probe intensifies. Three individuals were previously taken into custody in connection with the case: Adrian Norman MacKenzie, an EMPD officer; Kersha-Leigh Stols, a former EMPD officer; and Etienne (Andy) van der Walt, against whom the state later withdrew charges.

Source: Briefly News