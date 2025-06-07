Drew Pritchard's new wife: everything to know about his love life

The new wife of Drew Pritchard is a mystery after the Salvage Hunters' antique expert hit a rough patch while dealing with his first divorce. Drew has been rebuilding his life after the end of his marriage to Rebecca Pritchard. Starting over has left him broke, but determined.

Drew Pritchard in a previous episode of Salvage Hunters on Quest. Photo: @northwaleslive/@emyprenty on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Rebecca was Drew Pritchard's partner on the Quest series Salvage Hunters during their marriage, which ended in 2017.

during their marriage, which ended in 2017. Drew left North Wales after his divorce to settle in Bath , Somerset, where he ran out of money trying to restore his home.

, Somerset, where he ran out of money trying to restore his home. The antique dealer shares two children with Rebecca.

Drew Pritchard's profile summary

Full name Andrew Thomas Pritchard Date of birth June 24, 1970 Age 55 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Conwy, Clwyd, Wales, United Kingdom Ex-wife Rebecca Jane Pritchard (divorced in 2017) Children Tom Pritchard and Grace Pritchard Siblings Guy Pritchard Profession Antique dealer, television personality Social media Instagram

Pritchard on living a single life

Drew Pritchard was speculated to have remarried, but he has not publicly commented on the matter. In a May 2023 interview with the Telegraph, the Conwy-born antiques dealer revealed that he chose to live alone after divorcing his first wife, describing it as a:

Sparse, simple, and straightforward life.

Five facts about antique dealer Drew Pritchard. Photo: @gennaroceyhun on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Drew worked alongside his ex-wife, Rebecca Pritchard

Drew Pritchard was married to Rebecca for several years before their divorce in 2017. Rebecca is a British restoration and valuation expert. She appeared on the Quest reality series Salvage Hunters alongside Drew, where she appraised antiques and determined their value.

Pritchard found fame on Salvage Hunters, where he showcases his expertise in finding and restoring antiques. He has been a regular star of the show since its debut in November 2011. The Quest series is currently in its 19th season.

Today, Rebecca Pritchard lives in Chester, Cheshire, England, where she established two antique businesses. She continues to make occasional appearances on Salvage Hunters alongside her ex-husband, helping him analyse items and assess restoration work needed.

Drew Pritchard's ex-wife, Rebecca, in a 2016 episode of Salvage Hunters on Quest (R). Photo: @questtv/@walesonline on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Drew Pritchard's children have maintained private lives

The Conwy native welcomed daughter Grace Pritchard and son Tom Pritchard with his ex-wife, Rebecca. The reality TV stars have raised their kids out of the limelight. On June 4, 2015, Drew posted a rare picture of Tom with their dog Enzo, calling them 'My loves.'

The antique expert had previously shared that his son has a good eye and great taste when it comes to antiques. In his 2023 book, How Not to Be an Antiques Dealer: Everything I've Learnt, That Nobody Told Me, he emphasised the importance of parenthood in his profession, writing:

Children come first – and then antiques.

Salvage Hunter star Drew Pritchard. Photo: @dailystar on X (modified by auth0e)

Source: Twitter

Drew Pritchard's affair led to a pub fight

In July 2017, Drew Pritchard was attacked at the Liverpool Arms pub in Conwy by Janus Bryn Thomas, the managing director of a crane company. Drew reportedly had an affair with the man's wife, Amanda Thomas, two years prior, according to the Daily Mail.

The case was brought to the Llandudno magistrates' court in October 2017 where Thomas claimed he had been provoked by Pritchard. The reality TV personality reportedly continued to contact Amanda after their affair ended. Mr Thomas was ordered to pay £1,440 and was banned from every pub in Conwy County.

Drew Pritchard with an 18th-century Italian Lay figure in July 2018 (R). Photo: @drewpritchardantiques (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Drew Pritchard's costly move to Bath after divorce

In the summer of 2022, Drew bought a second £1.5 million home in Bath, Somerset, around 200 miles from his first cottage in Conwy. He told the Telegraph in 2023 that he left North Wales to start afresh after his divorce.

I've had a blip in the middle where everything just got too much for me, which I'm over now and working on. I've started again from scratch. I've completely binned my old life.

The antique dealer has been transforming the 1790 five-storey Georgian townhouse with hopes of restoring it to its former glory. In February 2025, he revealed in a Salvage Hunters special titled Georgian House Restoration that he did not have enough money to complete the townhouse restoration after exhausting his £200,000 budget.

Pritchard was forced to sell some of his valued antiques and collectables after failing to secure a bridging loan and reaching the limit on his credit cards. He had to tell master builder Kieran Dixon Squire on the show:

I'm going to have to stop work completely on certain parts of the house. For now, just so you know, there's nothing left in the wallet. It's empty.

Drew Pritchard on Salvage Hunters on Quest. Photo: @robertismo on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Pritchard was previously banned from Conwy pubs

Drew Pritchard's divorce affected him before he chose to change. In February 2018, the Salvage Hunters antiques expert was involved in an alleged brawl at the Liverpool Arms pub during a Six Nations rugby match between Wales and Ireland.

The incident led to him being placed on Conwy's Pubwatch scheme and was effectively barred from all drinking establishments in his hometown. He was removed from the Pubwatch list about a year later.

The reality TV star later told The Times in 2023 that he quit drinking around 2021 while renewing himself. Drew Pritchard's family has remained the most important part of his life.

Drew Pritchard posing for pictures in September 2018. Photo: @drewpritchardantiques (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While details about Drew Pritchard's new wife remain a mystery, he is on a personal reform journey. The reality TV star continues to be an integral part of the Salvage Hunters series because of his keen eye for quality antiques.

READ ALSO: Who is Mia Regan? All about Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Mia Regan. She dated Romeo Beckham from May 2019 to February 2024, but they remained friends after their breakup.

Mia was born in Wiltshire, England, to Des and Helen Regan. She started modelling at the age of 12 and has worked with fashion mogul Victoria Beckham on several fashion projects.

Source: Briefly News