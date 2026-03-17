Cast of 90 Day Fiancé Season 2: Where are they now?

90 Day Fiancé Season 2, which aired in 2014, followed six couples who had received K-1 visas and were required by US law to marry within 90 days. Over 10 years later, only half of the couples are still married, while the rest have moved on through divorce and, in one tragic case, a loss.

Danny and Amy Frishmuth (L, C). Justin and Evelyn Halas (R). Photo: @frishmuthfamily, @evyhalas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

As of March 2026, ultra-religious couple Danny and Amy Frishmuth have four children .

. After her divorce from Yamir, Chelsea married her partner, Daniel Colombo .

. Cassia Tavares and Jason Hitch officially divorced in 2018 after multiple filings.

after multiple filings. Jason Hitch tragically passed away in December 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

90 Day Fiancé Season 2 couples: Who is still together?

Many things have changed in the lives of the six couples who starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 2. From Danielle and Mohamed's bitter divorce to Justin and Evelyn Halas welcoming a son together, here are the latest updates on the couples.

Justin and Evelyn Halas (Still together)

Justin and Evelyn Halas with their son, Nathan. Photo: @evyhalas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Colombian dance teacher Evelyn and PE teacher Justin met when he came to her home country for the 2013 World Games. Despite their instant chemistry and deep connection, he was reluctant to tell his family he had a fiancée until she arrived in California.

Therefore, it was difficult for Evelyn to blend in with his family at the start. Nonetheless, the couple tied the knot on 23 August 2014. In 2025, Evelyn took to Instagram to celebrate an important milestone in their relationship, writing:

Happy 11th anniversary, my love. Here is to many more years of learning and love.

The couple has a son, Nathan, born in September 2020. Evelyn is active on Instagram, where she frequently posts familial updates.

Danny and Amy Frishmuth (Still together)

The Frishmuth family. Photo: @frishmuthfamily (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Pennsylvania native Danny met South African Amy while they were studying at an Australian bible college. Although the former's dad opposed their biracial relationship, the pair exchanged vows on 22 October 2014.

They have four children: Anna, Willow, Sela and Jedidiah Frishmuth. On Father's Day 2025, Amy penned a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram. She wrote:

You are our hero! Of all the hats you wear, father you wear best. Thank you for being a provider, protector, and the best sandwich maker.

In March 2024, Amy and Danny were ordained as pastors at the Mercy Culture Church. They currently live in Orange County, California.

Daya DeArce and Brett Otto (Still together)

Daya DeArce and Brett Otto with their daughter, Isabella. Photo: @90daythemelanatedway, @90dayfiancekids (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Single father Brett met Daya on an online dating site. After a year of speaking to each other, he visited her in the Philippines and proposed. Later, DeArce moved to Snohomish, Washington, to live with Otto and his two roommates.

The couple got married on 14 February 2015, without Brett's mother attending as she opposed their relationship. Brett and Daya welcomed a daughter, Isabella, in July 2017. Unlike many 90 Day Fiancé cast members, the pair largely stays out of the reality TV spotlight and social media.

Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo (Divorced)

Yamir Castillo (L). Chelsea Macek with her husband, Daniel Colombo (R). Photo: @yamirmusic, @chelseamacek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Chelsea and Yamir met in his hometown of Nicaragua during one of his concerts with the boy band, Myla Vox. Soon after, Castillo moved to Illinois to live with Macek and her family.

The pair married on 12 September 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016. A year later, Yamir revealed that although they were no longer together, there was no hate between them. According to Screen Rant, he currently lives in Chicago and is pursuing a music career.

Castillo became an American citizen in 2021. On the other hand, Chelsea got remarried to helicopter mechanic Daniel Colombo Verni, and they reside in Colorado Springs.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali (Divorced)

Mohamed Jbali (L). Danielle Mullins (R). Photo: @mohamedjbaliusa, @daniellejbali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ohio native Danielle and her Tunisian partner, 15 years her junior, Mohamed, had a tumultuous relationship. Nonetheless, they married in July 2014. He reportedly only used her as a ticket to the US, while she constantly threatened to have him deported.

One time, Jbali made mean comments about Mullins' hygiene and revealed he was not physically attracted to her. Mohamed left Danielle in early 2015, two months after receiving his green card. After a lengthy legal battle, their divorce was finalised in March 2017.

As of early 2026, Mullins works as a nurse in Sandusky, Ohio. On the other hand, Mohamed lives in North Carolina with his wife, Jillian Lee, and their son (born in 2023). He works as a FedEx driver.

Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares (Divorced)

Jason Hitch (L). Cassia Tavares (R). Photo: @enews, @cassia_tavares (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jason and Cassia met on Facebook when she was dating his friend. Despite their significant age gap, they married in 2014, and she moved from Brazil to his hometown in Spring Hill, Florida. However, Tavares was shocked by Hitch's frugality and was labelled a "gold digger" for her desire for a lavish lifestyle.

In early 2017, he was arrested for domestic battery against her, though the charges were later dropped. Jason filed for divorce in 2018 but withdrew the petition soon after in an attempt to reconcile.

The pair officially divorced in 2018. Cassia later graduated from the University of South Florida. Currently, she resides in Italy with her husband Giuseppe Compagnone, whom she married in February 2021. Hitch passed away on 14 December 2021, at the age of 45.

Wrapping up

Only couples Daya and Brett, Danny and Amy, and Justin and Evelyn are still together from 90 Day Fiancé Season 2. The other three couples divorced for various reasons. However, Cassia, Chelsea, and Mohamed found love again and remarried.

READ MORE: 90 Day Fiancé season 4: Where are they now? See which couples stayed together in 2026

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about the cast of 90 Day Fiancé season 4. Out of the five couples who starred in the sequel, only Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk, and Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan have successfully maintained their marriages in 2026.

The rest of the couples are no longer together, with some, like Jorge Nava, remarrying, and Chantel Everett getting engaged again.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News