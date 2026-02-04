From her teenage romances with fellow pop stars like Aaron Carter to her current marriage with musician Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s dating history has been closely followed by the public. She still believes in the value of relationships, telling Teen Vogue:

All your relationships can be a success if you make it that way… Even if they don’t last forever.

Explaining Hilary Duff's dating history

Since her breakout role on Disney’s Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s, the love life of Hilary Duff has remained in the public eye. While she is now married, her dating history includes relationships with pop stars, co-stars, and a previous marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie.

During an appearance on The Love Bomb radio podcast, she spoke about how overwhelming dating can be for celebrities in the public eye, noting:

It just seems scarier than ever because of how much attention celebrities get because of their personal lives now and how much focus is on that and how much one person can say one thing and how much impact it can have. It’s crazy.

Hilary Duff's relationships through the years

The Hollywood actress has made headlines with several high-profile relationships over the years. Here is a list of her most notable romances:

Aaron Carter (2000–2003)

Hilary Duff hugs singer Aaron Carter as they attend the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie on April 26, 2003, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lucy Nicholson

Hilary Duff and the late musician who guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire dated on and off beginning in 2000, according to Us Weekly. Their relationship sparked a widely publicised feud between Duff and actress Lindsay Lohan before it ended in 2003.

Following his death in November 2022, the actress paid tribute on Instagram, writing:

You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time.

Shia LaBeouf (2002)

Actor Shia LaBeouf and musical guest Hilary Duff on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on April 2, 2007. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The Even Stevens star was listed among Hilary Duff's boyfriends after he revealed they dated in 2002. While Shia LaBeouf and Hilary were rising Disney stars, their paths crossed briefly, with LaBeouf telling Just Jared that their outing was:

...probably the worst date either of us has ever had.

Frankie Muniz (2002–2004, rumoured)

Actors Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during the premiere of the film Agent Cody Banks at the Mann Village Theatre on March 8, 2003. Photo: Frazer by Harrison

Hilary Duff reportedly dated her Agent Cody Banks co-star in 2002 after the pair reportedly hit it off on set, as E! News noted. While the two never officially confirmed their relationship, they eventually separated in 2004.

Jordan Masterson (2004)

Jordan Masterson during Last Man Standing TV show in Los Angeles, USA on 13 September 2018. Photo: David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media

The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor reportedly dated Hilary Duff for three months in 2004, as PopSugar noted. The relationship was short-lived, reportedly due to conflicting work schedules. At the time, the actress said of the actor:

While Jordy is a special person to me, and we’re still friends, the timing was just off. My career has to come first right now. I have my priorities straight.

Joel Madden (2004–2006)

Joel Madden and Hilary Duff in the press room during the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 28, 2005. Photo: Evan Agostini

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden were reportedly together from 2004 to 2006, but their nine-year age gap often made headlines. Their relationship ended amicably with Madden telling PEOPLE in 2007:

Every girl I've ever dated, I have respect for, and I always try to leave them on good terms.

Mike Comrie (2007–2014)

Mike Comrie and actress Hilary Duff attend An Evening of Southern Style presented by the St. Bernard Project & the Spears family at a private residence on May 11, 2011. Photo: David Livingston

Hilary Duff's ex-husband, Mike Comrie, who had a 13-year career as an NHL star, was with the Cheaper by the Dozen actress from 2007 to 2014. Their divorce, reported by TMZ in 2015, followed the birth of their son, Luca Cruz, in 2012.

In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, when asked about Hilary Duff's first husband, the actress, who was 22 when she got married, said:

It was a slow set-in of us not being the match that we used to be...I don't know if people are meant to be together forever.

Jason Walsh (2015–2016)

Actress Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh at Rise Nation Fitness Studio's Los Angeles Grand Opening on August 21, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Hilary Duff’s ex, personal trainer Jason Walsh, began dating the actress in 2015 and made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them kissing in October 2016. By December 2016, the actress-singer and the mountain climber had reportedly split, as The Cut noted.

Ely Sandvik (2017)

In July 2017, the Daily Mail reported that the actress was photographed enjoying a fun-filled outing with businessman Ely Sandvik on a Malibu beach. The pair were later seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles that August. Their relationship was brief.

Matthew Koma (2017–present)

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

After collaborating on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. and reconnecting in 2017, Hilary Duff married the singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in 2019. The couple has three children: Banks Violet (born 2018), Mae James (born 2021), and Townes Meadow (born 2024).

While celebrating their sixth anniversary in 2025, he posted on his Instagram story, via ELLE:

Six years, my wifey. And they said we wouldn’t make it.

Hilary Duff and her family. Photo: @matthewkoma on Instagram (modified by author)

Conclusion

Despite being married, Hilary Duff's dating history has showcased connections with top Hollywood and music figures. She has navigated youthful romances and public scrutiny on her way to her now-married life.

