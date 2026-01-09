Who is JJ Slater? Meet the MAFS UK star and Katie Price's boyfriend

Katie Price and JJ Slater made their relationship official in February 2024, following weeks of intense media speculation. Five months later, Katie fondly spoke of her partner and revealed the reason behind their thriving relationship during an appearance on Best UK's Suddenly Single podcast. She said:

JJ is kind and funny. I do not feel any agenda, no drama, and he does not try to control me. Additionally, he gets along well with my kids. Our relationship is exactly what I need: calm and peaceful.

JJ Slater at a 2025 White Fox Heatwave Event (L). The TV personality and Katie Price at the Thai Square Restaurant and Club in 2025 (R). Photo: Justin Palmer, Ben Whitley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

JJ Slater appeared on the eighth series of Married at First Sight UK , which aired in late 2023.

, which aired in late 2023. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 31 years old.

at 31 years old. Slater is the founder and creative director of the contemporary streetwear brand Fullyblessed Limited .

. He is 14 years younger than his partner, media personality and model Katie Price.

JJ Slater's profile summary

Full name John Joe Slater Date of birth 13 June 1992 Age 33 years old (2025) Birthplace England, United Kingdom Nationality British Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Katie Price Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV star Social media Instagram

JJ Slater joined MAFS UK to "find love"

JJ Slater was 30 years old when he joined the cast of Married at First Sight UK as an "intruder groom". According to Cosmopolitan, he revealed the reason for appearing on the reality TV show, saying:

I have travelled to many parts of the world and partied a lot, but I have never met that person to experiment life with. So, when the opportunity to join the show came up, it felt right for me.

Slater initially "tied the knot" with Bianca Petronzi before developing a connection with transgender woman Ella Morgan. Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast in March 2025, the latter revealed why their relationship did not work out in the end, stating:

JJ was worried about what his family and friends would think about our relationship and how the public would portray him. I was not the right person for him.

Fashionprenuer JJ Slater. Photo: @johnjoeslater on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was diagnosed with diabetes shortly after his appearance on MAFS UK

Days before Christmas 2023, JJ was rushed to the hospital after experiencing extreme lethargy and lightheadedness.

He had lost approximately 1.5 stone in three weeks, and his sugar levels were dangerously high. Slater was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. On 12 July 2024, he took to Instagram to share his experience with the disease, writing:

After the initial realisation that my life had changed forever, I decided to approach the situation with a positive mindset. I am now healthier and fitter than I have been in a long time.

JJ and Katie made their relationship Instagram official in February 2024

After Slater made his diabetes diagnosis public, Katie messaged him on Instagram to say, "I hope you are okay." They later met for a coffee and progressively developed a strong friendship. On 25 February 2024, JJ confirmed their romance via an Instagram post that read:

Sometimes love comes around when you least expect it.

Katie commented on the post, writing:

You are perfect!

Speaking fondly of Joe in her 2024 This Is Me: The High Life memoir, Katie said:

I was drawn to him from our first interaction. He did not ask for much and made me feel like a teenager.

JJ Slater and his mother (L). The MAFS UK star (R). Photo: @johnjoeslater (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is the age difference between Katie and JJ?

Katie (47 as of 2025) was born on 22 May 1978. In an April 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, JJ defended their 14-year age gap, saying:

Age is just a number to us. We are both on the same page and wavelength, and that is all that matters.

However, there have been speculations that Slater and Price are no longer together as their last social media posts together date months ago. During a December 2025 episode of The Katie Price Show, she opened up about their relationship status, clarifying:

JJ and I are still together. We literally spoke to each other two days ago about him coming to the Isle of Wight for Christmas. We have not split; we just decided to keep certain details of our relationship private.

Katie Price and JJ Slater at the Westminster Boating Base in Pimlico, London in 2024. Photo: Jordan Pettitt

Source: Getty Images

Former MAFS UK co-stars have described JJ as a "secret millionaire"

JJ graduated with an Associate of Arts, Social Sciences, in 2012. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as a marketing executive at DST Output UK from September 2012 to November 2013.

He spent over five years working in relationship management at the T. Rowe Price global investment firm. In 2020, Joe established the Fullyblessed clothing brand, specialising in branded hoodies, t-shirts and hats.

FAQs

John Joe has 122k Instagram followers as of 25 December 2025. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is JJ Slater's ex-girlfriend?

JJ has several high-profile exes. They include Victoria's Secret and Guess model Kelsie Jean Smeby and reality TV star Ella Morgan.

What does JJ Slater's girlfriend do for a living?

Katie Price has appeared in various reality TV shows, including I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother. She has authored eleven novels, eight autobiographies and two children's books. Price began hosting The Katie Price Show in 2023.

Fitness enthusiast JJ Slater. Photo: @johnjoeslater (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Wrapping up

JJ Slater is a fashionprenuer who owns the Fullyblessed Limited brand. He is widely recognised for his appearance on Married at First Sight UK and his high-profile relationship with media personality Katie Price.

