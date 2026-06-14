Thoko Didiza Rejects Ramaphosa's Bid to Pause Impeachment Process, ANC Faces Division
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and impeachment committee chair Makashule Gana rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's request to pause parliamentary impeachment proceedings. Ramaphosa subsequently launched an urgent interdict application to halt the Section 89 process.
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According to the Sunday Times, the standoff has triggered an unprecedented intra-party conflict within the ANC, as the party no longer holds an absolute majority in parliament. Ramaphosa sought the interdict after his request to delay the process, pending a judicial review of the 2022 Phala Phala panel report, was denied. Ramaphosa argues that the report, compiled by a panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, is legally flawed and relies on hearsay evidence.
Thoko Didiza faces ANC backlash
ANC insiders stated that Didiza's refusal to suspend the process shocked senior party figures who expected a more accommodating, political approach to protect the president's interests. Well-placed sources, however, noted that Didiza is acting to uphold institutional rules and comply with a Constitutional Court judgment. Insiders close to Didiza added that parliament cannot abandon a process simply because it is politically inconvenient.
The legal battle arrives as the Western Cape High Court scheduled the Phala Phala review proceedings for September 2 to September 4, with opposing parties given until July 7 to file notices. While ANC leaders fear the political fallout, parliamentary sources believe Didiza may not directly oppose the interdict, expecting opposition parties on the committee to challenge the application independently.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za