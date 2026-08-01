Two women entered a Woolworths store dressed in a towel and lingerie, drawing stares from fellow shoppers

Another woman recorded the incident, and it was shared online by an X user, where it racked up over a million views

South Africans reacted with outrage, questioning why security allowed the women inside the store

Customers shopping inside a Woolworths store. Images: SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Two women turned heads at a Woolworths grocery store. The clip of them walking through the store was shared on X in Pretoria on 23 July 2026 after they walked in wearing nothing but a towel and black lingerie respectively. The pair had shoes on, but that was the extent of their clothing. Neither appeared fazed by the stares they drew from other shoppers.

A third woman, seemingly with the group, filmed the entire scene on a shaky, handheld phone as they moved through the produce section and deeper into the store. The footage was later posted with the caption asking:

"South Africa, how did we get here?"

The post exploded, crossing one million views within days.

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Woolworths security under fire

What added fuel to the fire was not just the outfits, but the fact that no one stopped the women at the door. Most grocery stores enforce dress codes that require full outer clothing, and staff have the right to refuse entry to customers who violate basic public decency standards. At Woolworths, that did not happen.

Viewers were quick to point out that public indecency is not just a social issue but a legal one in South Africa. Many felt the silence from both staff and fellow shoppers reflected a troubling normalisation of behaviour that would previously have drawn an immediate response.

Watch the clip that sparked the debate here.

Mzansi reacts to the Woolworths clip

South Africans did not hold back in the comments section on the X page:

@mukovhedama wrote:

"Arrest these people for public indecency."

@breezymak said:

"Isn't public indecency a criminal charge? Let's be honest guys, some women are failing us as a country 😩😩😩"

@Ms_Logical reacted:

"Yooh."

@Moshe_Meso joked:

"Woolworths must just open a groove once 😂😌 Everything happens there 😂"

@Kabelomauritiuz asked:

"Why is the security guard letting them in wearing nothing 😭🤦🏽‍♂️?"

The overwhelming sentiment online was that the behaviour was unacceptable in a public space, particularly a family grocery store, and that it should have been addressed on the spot rather than allowed to continue unchallenged.

Inside a Woolworths store. Images: WALDO SWIEGERS / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on Woolworths

Briefly News recently reported on Woolworths' R1,053 per kilogram biltong pricing, which had South Africans cracking jokes and comparing prices across major retailers.

recently reported on Woolworths' R1,053 per kilogram biltong pricing, which had South Africans cracking jokes and comparing prices across major retailers. A Joburg man's idea for a Woolworths bag exchange programme won over South Africans, who agreed shoppers keep forgetting their reusable bags.

A young woman's find of the giant "Avozilla" avocado at Woolworths Food went viral, with South Africans rushing to grab one before the season ends.

Source: Briefly News