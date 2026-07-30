"Run": Woman Shows Cape Town Store Worthmore Selling R50 Leather Boots
- Cape Town content creator kulthum_francis shared a video inside Worthmore in Lansdowne, showing leather boots selling for just R50
- The store, located on the corner of Rigel and Castor Road, stocks a range of winter boots in multiple styles and colours
- The clip caught fire online as viewers flooded the comments section demanding the address and more details about the store
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A Cape Town content creator has sent Mzansi into a frenzy after revealing that a thrift store in Lansdowne is selling leather boots for R50.
On 29 July 2026, kulthum_francis posted an indoor walkthrough video of Worthmore, a discount clothing store on the corner of Rigel and Castor Road in Lansdowne, Cape Town. The screen flashed the words "RUN DON'T WALK, NOW 🤩🥹!!!" as she panned across rack after rack of boots, jackets and other winter apparel.
"50 Rand for your boots. Women's boots, guys. It's currently winter. We are in the heart of winter."
R50 boots in the middle of winter
To put that price in perspective, budget fashion boots at retailers like Mr Price start at around R200, while mid-range styles at stores like Edgars can run from R500 to R1,600. Premium international brands such as Timberland can set shoppers back R4,000 or more.
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Worthmore's R50 price tag is a fraction of even the cheapest mainstream options available, which explains why the video struck such a nerve.
Kulthum_francis, who regularly shares fashion content with her followers, called the find a must-visit and urged viewers to head to Lansdowne immediately.
"I promise you guys, you will not be disappointed," she added.
Shoppers rush to the comments
The comment section on her Instagram page filled up quickly with people wanting more information:
@ms_myburgh asked:
"Is there more shops like this close by? Summa make one trip to all the stores 👀"
@tasneemmoosagie asked:
"Are those big sizes like size 7? Or normal sizes?"
@soraya.hendricks.73 asked:
"Where in Lansdowne, please?"
See the full clip here.
More on budget shopping finds
- Briefly News recently reported on a TikToker who revealed a bargain R15 shop inside a Gauteng mall, sparking questions from South Africans about the exact location.
- Mr Price's split-toe tabby pumps priced at R150 left South Africans divided, with many joking they'd rather pay full price elsewhere.
- An American travel creator's first-ever Walmart experience in South Africa left him surprised, sparking debate over whether the store was really anything new.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za