Cape Town content creator kulthum_francis shared a video inside Worthmore in Lansdowne, showing leather boots selling for just R50

The store, located on the corner of Rigel and Castor Road, stocks a range of winter boots in multiple styles and colours

The clip caught fire online as viewers flooded the comments section demanding the address and more details about the store

A young woman showing off a cheap pair of boots. Images: @kulthum_francis

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town content creator has sent Mzansi into a frenzy after revealing that a thrift store in Lansdowne is selling leather boots for R50.

On 29 July 2026, kulthum_francis posted an indoor walkthrough video of Worthmore, a discount clothing store on the corner of Rigel and Castor Road in Lansdowne, Cape Town. The screen flashed the words "RUN DON'T WALK, NOW 🤩🥹!!!" as she panned across rack after rack of boots, jackets and other winter apparel.

"50 Rand for your boots. Women's boots, guys. It's currently winter. We are in the heart of winter."

R50 boots in the middle of winter

To put that price in perspective, budget fashion boots at retailers like Mr Price start at around R200, while mid-range styles at stores like Edgars can run from R500 to R1,600. Premium international brands such as Timberland can set shoppers back R4,000 or more.

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Worthmore's R50 price tag is a fraction of even the cheapest mainstream options available, which explains why the video struck such a nerve.

Kulthum_francis, who regularly shares fashion content with her followers, called the find a must-visit and urged viewers to head to Lansdowne immediately.

"I promise you guys, you will not be disappointed," she added.

Shoppers rush to the comments

The comment section on her Instagram page filled up quickly with people wanting more information:

@ms_myburgh asked:

"Is there more shops like this close by? Summa make one trip to all the stores 👀"

@tasneemmoosagie asked:

"Are those big sizes like size 7? Or normal sizes?"

@soraya.hendricks.73 asked:

"Where in Lansdowne, please?"

See the full clip here.

More on budget shopping finds

Source: Briefly News