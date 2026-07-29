TikTok creator @glow.with.megan shared a before-and-after transformation video that captured attention across the platform

The video marked the beginning and end of her weight loss challenge, with the before filmed on 8 May 2026 and the after on 24 July 2026

Viewers flooded the comments asking to join a community inspired by her consistency and visible results

A young woman showing of her weight loss transformation. Images: @glow.with.megan

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator known as @glow.with.megan went viral after posting a striking body transformation video that left viewers genuinely inspired. Filmed from her living room, the clip showed her turning to reveal the difference between two points in her weight loss journey, two months apart.

The original footage was captured on 8 May 2026, when she kicked off her Weight Loss 101 challenge. The follow-up was filmed on 24 July 2026. In just under three months, the visible change was hard to miss, and people could not stop talking about it.

In her caption, Megan wrote:

"Before we embark on this new journey, let's start by appreciating what we are leaving behind. The stress, the weight, the pain, and everything I didn't enjoy but am grateful it's contributed to today."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The science behind the results

Health experts note that a safe and realistic weight loss target sits at around one to two pounds per week, which works out to roughly four to eight pounds, or two to three and a half kilograms, per month. Factors such as starting weight, diet, daily movement, sleep, and stress levels all play a role in how quickly results show.

Megan's challenge centred on building sustainable habits rather than chasing rapid results. Her plan called for gradual increases in activity, whole-food eating, stress reduction, and consistent self-care over months.

Viewers want in

The comments section on the TikTok page filled up quickly with people who felt seen by her post:

@LauraAyae wrote:

"I'm looking for a community that wants to do this. Most importantly, there should be a bully in the group who will be*t us to the core if we slack 😭 she should carry a whip and come and get us from our houses 😂"

@Samkelisiwe X said:

"Can I get a community of people that can help me this August."

@iamtshepisohlongwa added:

"Well done cc ❤️ it's not easy to stay consistent and lose weight, so I have SO much respect for people who can do it 🎉"

What stood out most in the comments was not just admiration but a hunger to replicate what Megan had done. Many viewers were searching for accountability partners and group challenges of their own.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More on weight loss journeys in SA

Briefly News recently reported on Judith Sephuma opening up about a health scare that pushed her to overhaul her fitness routine, going from short walks to completing a Hyrox event.

recently reported on Judith Sephuma opening up about a health scare that pushed her to overhaul her fitness routine, going from short walks to completing a Hyrox event. A viral post claiming Mihlali Ndamase is on a weight loss journey ignited widespread discussion, with some questioning why she'd want to change her body.

Tebogo Thobejane was roasted after sharing her weight loss journey, with critics mocking her appearance while others defended her against the harsh comments.

Source: Briefly News