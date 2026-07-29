The South African Broadcasting Corporation is moving closer to scrapping the traditional TV licence system amid growing financial pressure

Fee avoidance has reached 85%, pushing government and broadcasting stakeholders to explore alternative funding models

A new bill is being drafted by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, with a proposed model expected by the 2028 financial year

South Africa is moving closer to ending the traditional TV licence requirement. Image: NewSingaporean

Source: Twitter

South Africa's TV licence system may finally be on its last legs. The South African Broadcasting Corporation is edging towards a complete overhaul of its funding, as non-payment pushes the broadcaster to the breaking point. According to a report by BusinessTech, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is drafting new legislation that would replace the existing TV licence model. The bill is expected to propose an updated funding framework ahead of the 2028 financial year.

Why the old system is failing

The scale of the problem is hard to ignore. Fee avoidance has climbed to 85%, meaning the overwhelming majority of South Africans who should be paying are not. That level of non-compliance has left the SABC in a deeply precarious financial position, unable to rely on licence revenue as a sustainable income stream.

With so many households simply refusing to pay, or unable to afford it, both government and broadcasting stakeholders have been forced to rethink the model entirely. Options being considered include public grants funded through the national fiscus, as well as expanded commercial revenue streams that would reduce dependence on household fees.

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What comes next for the SABC

The shift would mark a significant turning point for South African public broadcasting. The TV licence has been a fixture of the system for decades, and its enforceability has collapsed in the digital age, where streaming and alternative viewing options have made it increasingly difficult to justify. No final proposal has been published yet, but the drafting of new legislation signals that the government is treating the matter seriously rather than simply waiting for the situation to resolve itself.

For millions of South Africans who have long ignored their TV licence obligations, the change could mean the end of outstanding debt notices and the long-running threat of prosecution. The specifics of how the transition will be managed remain unclear until the bill is made public, though.

Over 85% of television owners currently avoid paying the annual fee. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

3 Briefly News SABC-related articles

The South African Broadcasting Corporation warned defaulting households that failing to pay TV licence fees could result in fines, legal action, or potential imprisonment.

A new phishing scheme targeting TV licence holders with fake refund offers prompted public warnings from state broadcast officials urging citizens not to click suspicious links or disclose banking details.

The MK Party demanded full transparency from the SABC following the suspension of content head Lala Tuku amid a probe into R19 million linked to the troubled telenovela Pimville .

. A content creator sparked viral debate online after breaking down the legal consequences, penalties, and potential jail time facing households that fail to pay their annual TV licence fees.

South Africans seeking to cancel their SABC TV licence must settle all outstanding account balances and submit a certified affidavit confirming they no longer own or use a television set.

Source: Briefly News