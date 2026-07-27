The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali, who plays fan favourite Jonasi, was left touched after a tribute video from the Dominican Republic landed on his TikTok page

DJ Shakirax organised the street procession, dressing up as Jonasi’s on-screen love interest Joyce while a group of people walked closely behind him

Several people in the clip held up printed pictures of Jonasi’s face as they moved down the street, turning the moment into a full costume tribute

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Sdumo Mtshali

Source: TikTok

The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali, known for playing fan favourite Jonasi, was honoured with a street tribute in the Dominican Republic. DJ Shakirax led the walk, dressed up as Jonasi’s on screen love interest Joyce.

Mtshali shared the clip on TikTok and thanked DJ Shakirax in his caption. He wrote a short message saying he appreciated the love and support shown to him.

Honoured beyond borders

The video shows DJ Shakirax walking down a street in the Dominican Republic. He wore an all-white outfit with a matching bucket hat and sunglasses. The look leaned into the glamorous style linked to the Joyce character.

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Around him, several people held up printed pictures of Jonasi over their own faces. The group moved together in a line, almost like a small procession.

The tribute quickly caught the attention of South African viewers online. Fans flooded the comment section with reactions after the clip made its way onto their timelines.

Some admitted they did not fully understand the reference but still loved the energy. Others simply repeated Joyce’s name over and over, adding laughing emojis underneath. The reactions showed how far the show’s fanbase reaches, even beyond South Africa’s borders.

The Polygamist has built a loyal following since the show first started airing. Jonasi and Joyce remain two of the most talked-about characters among viewers. Their popularity now appears to stretch well beyond South African TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News