The Shade Room ignited a fierce debate among fans of Netflix SA's The Polygamist , asking who the real villain of the show was

Viewers are split between Joyce and Jonasi Gomora, with strong opinions flooding the comments section

South African cast members joined the conversation after The Shade Room's post pulled in thousands of reactions

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The Shade Room introduced 'The Polygamist' to millions of international viewers.

Source: Instagram

The hit Netflix South Africa series The Polygamist has officially crossed borders after American celebrity blog The Shade Room sparked a viral debate over the show's biggest villain. The post has attracted thousands of comments from viewers across the world, with Americans and South Africans passionately arguing over whether Joyce or Jonasi Gomora was the true antagonist.

The Shade Room shines spotlight on SA series

The Shade Room asked its millions of followers a simple question:

"Who was the real villain on The Polygamist—Jonasi or Joyce?"

The post quickly gained traction, introducing the South African drama to an even bigger international audience and proving that local productions are resonating far beyond Mzansi.

See the Instagram post below:

SA stars react to international recognition

Gugu Gumede and fellow cast members joined the heated Joyce vs Jonasi debate. Image: Gugu Gumede

Source: Instagram

The show's cast couldn't hide their excitement. Actress Gugu Gumede celebrated the moment, writing:

"JONASI IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE THE VILLAIN! Stop trying to upset me people, I have Lungi on speed dial! 😉🙂"

She also expressed disbelief that the series had reached the popular US platform, commenting:

"@gugu_zuma_ncube did we really just make it to The Shade Room?! 😭🙌"

Actor Sdumo Mtshali also joined in, commenting:

"J & J 🙏❤️🙏❤️ @netflixsa"

Americans weigh in on Joyce vs Jonasi

The comments section was flooded with opinions from international viewers.

@iamcleotrapa said:

"Currently watching & why would Joyce be the villain!?!? Lemme finish my show chile."

@essenceplease wrote:

"Jonasi, wth 😭. He was a villain for 22 episodes straight!!"

@simmi11er commented:

"That lil fast girl was the real villain."

@bigfine_fool added:

"Lindani was the villain!"

The debate has become another milestone for The Polygamist, showing how South African storytelling is capturing audiences worldwide and getting Americans just as invested in its dramatic twists as local fans.

Netflix hit tops global streaming charts

Recently Briefly News reported that The Polygamist made history by becoming Netflix's number one English-language TV show in multiple countries, marking a major milestone for South African television. The drama dominated the streaming platform's global charts shortly after its release, outperforming several international productions and attracting audiences far beyond Africa.

The achievement was widely celebrated by fans and the cast, with many hailing it as proof that South African stories can compete on the world stage and resonate with viewers across different countries.

Source: Briefly News