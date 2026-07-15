An Asian content creator named went viral for learning isiZulu phrases by watching Netflix SA's The Polygamist

Watching foreign films can help you learn a new language when combined with certain practices

South Africans in the comments could not stop laughing, with many saying she made their day

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The woman repeated phrases from The Polygamist. Image: @eodum_world

Source: Instagram

An Asian woman who decided to learn isiZulu by watching a South African Netflix drama has cracked the internet with her hilarious approach to language learning.

Content creator @eodum_world posted the video on 15 July 2026, drawing in thousands of viewers with a simple but brilliant concept. While sitting at her home desk knitting, she calmly rattled off isiZulu phrases she was picking up from The Polygamist, a popular Netflix SA show. But not all the phrases were exactly dinner-table appropriate. In her caption, she drew a parallel to the SA experience:

"SA girlies learning Korean through K-Dramas. Me learning isiZulu through The Polygamist"

Use Foreign Films as a Learning Tool

Watching foreign films can support language learning, but only when used effectively. Simply watching without actively engaging is unlikely to improve your skills. Instead, treat movies and TV shows as one part of a broader learning plan that includes speaking, listening, reading, and practising vocabulary. Active participation, rather than passive viewing, is what helps build real language ability.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral isiZulu lesson

South Africans took to the comments section on her page with love:

@dineomoeketsi wrote:

"Please I love this 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@tsepang_k said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 also… your choice of phrases to learn is interesting 😩"

@siya_weloveher added:

"That 'haisuka' was spot on! Love the cultural exchange 😅 Hwaiting! 💪"

@_allyzworld shared:

"Girl, as a Zulu you just made my day 😂😂❤️"

@joy_nkhatho related:

"This is so me when watching Kdrama love it"

More Briefly News Stories on the Polygamist

A UK podcast duo went viral after hilariously reacting to Netflix South Africa's The Polygamist , with South Africans praising their surprisingly accurate pronunciation of local names and isiZulu words.

, with South Africans praising their surprisingly accurate pronunciation of local names and isiZulu words. A coloured South African TikTok creator had Mzansi in stitches after delivering a hilarious, over-the-top review of Netflix's The Polygamist , with his dramatic breakdown of the show's chaotic characters and plot twists.

, with his dramatic breakdown of the show's chaotic characters and plot twists. A TV critic's brutally honest review of Netflix's The Polygamist went viral after describing Jonasi as a character who "owes everyone therapy," with many South Africans agreeing that his actions were both frustrating and painfully relatable.

Source: Briefly News