Local broadcaster Karen Mthethwa filmed Ntate Godfrey, her workplace receptionist, cheering her in like a celebrity every morning

Security guards joined in on the warm welcome, adding to the joyful moment caught on camera

Viewers said the receptionist's energy was a reflection of the kind of person she is

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A local woman showed her beautiful work environment while arriving at the premises. Image: @karenmthethwa

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg broadcaster and content creator gave her followers a glimpse of the best part of her mornings, and it won over the internet. Karen Mthethwa, who goes by @karenmthethwa on Instagram, shared a video on 14 July 2026 showing how Ntate Godfrey, the receptionist at her workplace, greets her every single day.

When work feels like home

The moment she walked through the door, he launched into a booming, enthusiastic cheer, the kind usually reserved for celebrity arrivals and big entrances. The energy did not stop there. The security guards on duty were equally warm, welcoming her with the same joy. One of them was disappointed that she missed the reception's welcome, joking that she could join Ntate Godfrey since she clearly wanted in on the fun.

Watch the wholesome workplace greeting that got Mzansi talking in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the wholesome morning moment

Viewers flooded the comments with love, with many pointing out that the warmth Karen receives says just as much about who she is as it does about Ntate Godfrey.

User @andilem0taung:

"That's a reflection of the type of person you are, mama ❤️😂."

User @bolelepolisa:

"I would walk into the studio with confidence every day 😂❤️👜."

User @takundangana:

"Your first cheerleaders 🥰😝."

User @chef__dj:

"Love the energy 🤩."

User @lv.hunnay:

"Just the cutest!"

User @lukona_melento:

"This would make my mornings."

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