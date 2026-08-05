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Ntsiki Mazwai Defends Nkosazana Daughter's Body After Weight Loss Debate
Family and Relationships

Ntsiki Mazwai Defends Nkosazana Daughter's Body After Weight Loss Debate

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai clapped back at an X post that framed Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss as her greatest achievement
  • Nkosazana Daughter has faced relentless body commentary since giving birth to her first child, drawing criticism for both gaining and losing weight
  • Mazwai's defence sparked a conversation about unrealistic beauty standards placed on female artists in the entertainment industry

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Nkosazana Daughter's physical transformation sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her new look while others expressed concern about how quickly she had lost weight.
Ntsiki Mazwai defended Nkosazana Daughter after social media users debated the singer's recent weight loss, urging people to stop policing women's bodies. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai, Nkosazana Daughter
Source: Facebook

Poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has put her foot down over the ongoing body commentary directed at Amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter, making it clear that the singer has always been attractive regardless of her size.

The intervention came after an X user shared a before-and-after photo of the vocalist on 4 August 2026, captioning it:

"Nkosazana daughter losing weight was the best thing she ever did. 🔥👌😍"

Mazwai quote-tweeted the post and pushed back firmly, writing that her body was always hot. Thick or thin, she just has the shape that is to die for.

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Check out the X post below:

Shifting goalposts on social media

Nkosazana Daughter's physique has been a recurring subject of online debate for well over a year. After welcoming her first child, fans were quick to comment on her weight gain. Yet as she slimmed down more recently, a fresh wave of commentary emerged, this time debating whether the change was welcome or excessive.

The singer has previously addressed the relentless scrutiny head-on, expressing exhaustion at being measured by her dress size. Ntsiki Mazwai's post tapped into a wider sentiment shared by many women in the entertainment industry who feel that female artists' worth is too often reduced to their physical appearance at any given moment.

Fans react to the debate

Responses to the conversation were mixed.

Ephraim_Snr backed Mazwai's sentiment, writing:

"O bua nnete. 🔥💯"

Appiahallan04 offered a different take:

"She looks better, though and healthier, though."

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Mzansi Reacts to Emtee's Disturbing Instagram Live with New Girlfriend: 'This Lady is Strong'

MathopoEki57346 redirected the discussion entirely, commenting:

"Kamo Mphela must follow suit."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Ntsiki Mazwai

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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