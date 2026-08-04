Emtee went on Instagram Live on 4 August 2026 and left viewers unsettled by his behaviour during the broadcast

The rapper struggled to articulate his words and made comments about people not wanting him to have a car, a house, or love

Mzansi reacted strongly to the clip, with many commenting on his new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane

Emtee Appears Confused on Instagram Live, Fans Say His Girlfriend Is 'Strong'

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee has set social media alight after footage from an Instagram Live session on 4 August 2026 began circulating on X, with viewers divided between genuine concern for the star and scepticism over whether the moment was authentic. In the split-screen broadcast, Emtee appeared alongside a woman identified as his girlfriend, and his demeanour quickly became the main talking point.

During the livestream, a visibly unsettled Emtee struggled to get his words out clearly, telling viewers, "they don't want me to have a car, or a house, or to be loved." The fragmented delivery and his overall state drew an immediate reaction from the roughly 315 to 318 viewers watching in real time, with comments flooding the screen as the drama unfolded.

Mzansi has questions about Emtee's behaviour

Many online spectators praised the woman in the broadcast for her composure, with the overlaid caption on a widely shared clip reading, "Emtee is embarrassing yoh. This lady is strong shame!"

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The clip, shared by @RealSihleIV on X, quickly gained traction as fans and critics alike weighed in on what they had witnessed.

Some people who commented were clearly worried about the rapper's well-being, while others found humour in the specifics of the broadcast.

@Chulufeni3 wrote: "His Aura is in the pits, man. For a while now"

@brianbrian4Tr claimed to have seen the couple in person recently, adding: "Saw them at Sandton last week fr sure the bro's ain't happy he seems said trust me.f2f it's worse 🔥"

@ProTwoolz said: "Dawg i swear Emtee doesn't know who is he kahle kahle..."

@Kooseexx was not convinced the moment was genuine: "This honestly seems like a PR stunt"

@MsiyanaJokes pointed out an irony in the livestream dynamic, writing: "Crazy they were together at home, Hustler yesterday told her in person that I sent you a request accept 😂🤣😂🤣 am afraid our boi is relapsing."

@km10_sipho kept it short: "My guy got his dealer back 😭"

Emtee and bae matching tattoos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee and his new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, left social media buzzing after the pair took their relationship to the next level by getting matching tattoos.

Source: Briefly News