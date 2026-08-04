Sol Phenduka dropped a bombshell on Podcast and Chill , admitting he received a personal text from DJ Black Coffee

The DJ refused to reveal what the message said, leaving co-hosts and fans desperate for answers

The episode aired on 3 August 2026 while regular host MacG was on vacation in Italy with his wife Naledi

Sol Phenduka shared that DJ Black Coffee sent him a text message. Image: solphenduka, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka had the Podcast and Chill studio on edge after casually revealing that world-renowned DJ Black Coffee had sent him a personal text message. Rather than spilling the details, he shut the conversation down almost immediately, which only made people more curious.

The moment unfolded during a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on Monday, 3 August 2026 on MacG's YouTube channel. With MacG away on holiday in Italy with his wife Naledi, guest hosts Ankle Tap and Pele Pele held down the fort alongside Phenduka. The mood was light and conversational, but things shifted briefly when Phenduka brought up the mysterious message.

"I got a text from grootman one day," Phenduka said, before quickly adding, "No, no, no, no, no. Respect grootman though, but love, shout out to him. No, no, I'm not going to say what happened."

That was it. No context, no follow-up, just the suggestion that whatever was in that message was serious enough to stop him mid-sentence. The studio went noticeably quiet after his brief tease.

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Watch the clip that has Mzansi talking below:

SA reacts after Sol Phenduka shares Black Coffee texted him

The clip spread quickly online, with many fans finding the sudden silence funnier than any actual reveal could have been. Here's what people had to say:

@Roxman999 said:

"These podcast and chill guys really think they're that big"

@Tumi_016Gawd laughed:

"😂😂 but Sol always has good things to say about coffee though they make him take a shot everytime he talks about coffee coz he likes him that much"

@Mothwabatho criticised:

"Ke bully Black Coffee mos."

@molesego23 remarked:

"I feel like everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Black Coffee should just chill."

@SireOfNations observed:

"One text message and the whole studio went quiet, power move."

Sol Phenduka weighs in on Black Coffee’s new bae

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on Black Coffee and his new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

This was after the latest picture of them hanging out, following Coffee's divorce finalisation, went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News