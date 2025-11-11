South African podcaster Sol Phenduka recently shared his thoughts on Black Coffee and his new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

This was after the latest picture of them hanging out after Coffee's divorce finalisation went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to Phenduka's opinion on their relationship

South African internationally acclaimed music producer Black Coffee has been making headlines on social media regarding his messy divorce with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and also about his new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

Recently, the former Kaya 959 radio co-host, who was sacked from the station in September 2025, couldn't help but share his thoughts on Black Coffee's newly found lover on X (formerly Twitter).

The Podcast and Chill star came across a picture of the music producer having a great time with his hun, Gonzalez, and mentioned how the two stars complement each other well, and also make a great couple.

He wrote:

"Bayafanelana (Which translates to: They look good together)"

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka's thoughts on the couple

Shortly after the star shared his opinion regarding Black Coffee's new girlfriend on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@by_greatest said:

"She’s going to drain him!"

@Khayastixx wrote:

"I’m suspecting black coffee took that selfie."

@vonniemet commented:

"But we know Podcast and Chill has Black Coffee at the pedestal, he's your God, so anything he posts you live up to it, that's why when I hear black coffee's name on the podcast, I fast forward."

@TebzawaMofokeng responded:

"Man is changing them left, right and centre... brotherhood is proud of him."

@Loyiso69007 replied:

"Mbali was much better looking...think ta (Ri)Coffee pulled a Reason move here! Sfiso & Tagi should give their opinion on this 1."

@Bobby_InjaR mentioned:

"This is exactly what you should do to retaliate for what Khaya FM did to you, and go work for an international radio station."

Who is Victoria Gonzalez?

Victoria is a model from Venezuela. She is 28 years old and has a 21-year age gap with her entertainer boyfriend, Black Coffee. According to reports, the couple began dating in 2019, the same year he split from the mother of his two children.

Victoria walked the runway for time brands like Louis Vuitton and is an avid horse rider. In 2016, Victoria won the Venezuelan local pageant Miss Sucre. She later competed at the national pageant, Miss Venezuela, securing a spot in the Top 10.

Shaka ILembe fans drag Sol Phenduka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka had social media buzzing after the Shaka ILembe episode.

Phenduka was criticised by Shaka ILembe fans on social media for predicting King Dingiswayo's death on the show. Viewers of the popular drama series dragged Phenduka for spoiling the next episode.

