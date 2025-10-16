Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee has broken his silence following the finalisation of his divorce

On Friday, 10 October 2025, his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, revealed that they had officially divorced

Taking to social media, the DJ responded to the news, and he hit back at those who dragged people very close to him into the mess

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Coffee asked people not to post his children when discussing his divorce. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The man at the centre of a highly publicised divorce, Black Coffee, has finally broken his silence. His ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa, revealed that they have finalised their divorce after six years.

Reports shared the nitty-gritty of their divorce settlement, with claims that Enhle Mbali won big. From spousal support, to monthly maintenance per child, and a 50% stake in all the DJ's assets.

Taking to social media on Thursday, 16 October, the Drive hitmaker hit back at people who believed the reports. He also made a humble request to people to stop posting his children on social media.

"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

After Enhle's post, Black Coffee posted a photo of his girlfriend of five years, Victoria Gonzalez, and his mother.

Black Coffee has divorced Enhle Mbali and is now dating Victoria Gonzalez. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's post

Social media users defended Black Coffee and supported his decision to stand up for his children.

@SandileCharles3 said:

"Hade (sorry) Grootman."

@percy_kokong comforted:

"Eish, stay Strong."

@AzaniaParker slammed:

"Askies Bhuti Nathi, I hope those who are doing such thing will finally get the message that your children are not a social experiment project to be displayed on social media platforms, and be dragged into nasty tweets by people who lack family values and principles."

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"Dankie grootman, please tell them."

@Thabo_Hlomuka supported him:

"We love you this side, Bab'uNathi. Through the difficulties, I'm on your side with an unwavering amount of support."

@cbu_thabede exclaimed:

"Kids are off limits! Thank you for standing up for them."

@Ntsundzu2 advised:

"They need to be reported on social media platforms."

@ZiloMan_ shared:

"The fact that you even have to ask people this is sad. People should know better man."

@eff_leboWard14 said:

"They are Evil my, Brother leave them to God. We love you."

@RealBlackCoffee stated:

"May you shine brighter and brighter Sir."

@J0shua_AGAPE said:

"Everyone who has a hand in posting your kids should be handed over to law enforcement."

Enhle's mother defends her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongi Mlotshwa had tongues wagging this week when she commented on Lungie Maphumulo's shade.

DJ Black Coffee's sister infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans this week when she blasted her former sister-in-law. "Good luck to her. From where I am standing, I don't think she will win this, but let me wish her well," she wrote.

In her Instagram message, Bongi comforted her daughter and prayed to God that she would be protected at all times.

Source: Briefly News