Salmaan Moerat has been ruled out of the Springboks' camp through injury, paving the way for Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden to earn a late call-up.

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Van Heerden, who has been one of the standout performers in the Stormers pack during this season's Vodacom United Rugby Championship campaign, is set to link up with the national squad in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

The world champions are continuing preparations for their opening fixture of the season against the Barbarians in Gqeberha next Saturday. Before the main event kicks off at 3 pm, South Africa A will take on Zimbabwe in a curtain-raiser scheduled for 12 pm.

The call-up comes after an impressive campaign for the Stormers, with Van Heerden building on the form that saw him claim the URC’s Tackle Machine award last season. He is no stranger to the Barbarians setup either, having featured for the invitational side against the All Blacks in November and the Springboks in June last year.

With the Springboks facing a shortage of available players due to injuries and scheduling demands, Van Heerden’s chances of earning a maiden Test cap have received a significant boost.

The national squad is expected to be stretched next weekend, with a number of players unavailable because of the United Rugby Championship final between the Bulls and Leinster. South Africa will field separate squads for the Barbarians fixture and the SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha.

The lock stocks have been particularly affected, with experienced internationals RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager all working their way back from injury, while Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé remains committed to provincial duty ahead of the URC decider.

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Now 28, Van Heerden has been one of the Stormers’ standout forwards this season and recently celebrated his 50th appearance for the Cape side. Before establishing himself in Cape Town, he also had spells with the Bulls, Sharks and English club Exeter Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi and Bordeaux prop Carlü Sadie, both of whom received call-ups on Monday, have already joined the Bok camp.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who will oversee the South Africa A side, are expected to announce their respective matchday squads next week.

Source: Briefly News