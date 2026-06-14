Former Bafana Bafana defender Benson Mhlongo is of the view that South Africa’s strongest path to progressing beyond the 2026 World Cup group stage is for coach Hugo Broos to return to the tactical setup that secured their qualification.

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The ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder argues that the 2-0 loss to Mexico was not primarily caused by poor tactical planning, but rather by avoidable individual mistakes at key moments.

Mhlongo, who featured for South Africa at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and also enjoyed a successful club career with Mamelodi Sundowns, shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Afrik-Foot ahead of Bafana’s crucial Group A encounter against the Czech Republic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18.

According to him, South Africa must revert to their established system if they are to stand a chance in the competition.

“I think we need to return to our usual structure,” Mhlongo explained. “We need discipline in midfield and stability at the back. Players like Modiba and the right-sided option should be used to push full-backs higher, almost like wingers. That’s the system that worked during AFCON and qualification, and it gives us the best chance to win.”

Broos raised eyebrows at the Azteca by opting for an unfamiliar back three against Mexico, a move that contributed to defensive instability. The match also ended poorly disciplinarily, with Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane both sent off, leaving South Africa to finish with nine players.

Both players will now be unavailable for the clash with the Czech Republic due to suspension.

Reflecting on the defeat, Mhlongo dismissed the idea that the formation itself was the core issue.

“The system wasn’t the problem,” he said. “We conceded goals we shouldn’t have. They didn’t have to work hard for them. We also failed to make proactive attacking changes in the second half, and that hurt us.”

The 44-year-old, who made over 100 appearances for Orlando Pirates, remains optimistic that Bafana can still recover from their opening setback. Despite the heavy defeat and disciplinary setbacks, he believes qualification is still within reach.

“Yes, I believe they can win the next match and then build from there,” he added.

South Africa head into their fixture against the Czech Republic knowing that victory is essential to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive before their final group game against South Korea on June 25.

The Czech Republic, who also opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea, face the same urgency in Atlanta, where the outcome could prove decisive for both sides’ tournament ambitions.

Source: Briefly News