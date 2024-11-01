Which stores accept Identity cards for shopping in South Africa?

Identity is a leading fashion brand in South Africa with a variety of fashion items for women, men, and kids. Customers with Identity cards have the option to shop at other stores which have a partnership with the retailer. Read on to find out which stores accept Identity cards for shopping.

Where to shop with your Identity card. Photo: @identity_store (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Shopping with an Identity card at various stores across South Africa offers a convenient and flexible way to manage your purchases. These cards not only provide a seamless shopping experience but also offer additional benefits like loyalty points, cashback, and special discounts.

Which stores accept Identity cards?

An Identity card allows you to shop at various stores across South Africa, mostly within the Truworths International Group. Stores that currently accept the card include the following;

Identity stores

If you have an Identity card, you can use it at all Identity stores across the country. Follow these steps to shop;

In-store shopping

Find your nearest Identity store.

Choose the fashion items you want to purchase then head to the checkout counter.

Inform the cashier that you will be using your Identity card for payment. The cashier will process your card as payment for your purchase.

Online shopping

Go to the Identity online store at identity.co.za

If you already have an account, log in. If not, create a new account. You can also use your Truworths and YDE login details.

Browse the website and add your desired items to the shopping cart.

Click on the shopping cart icon to proceed to checkout.

Choose the option to pay with your Identity card.

Follow the prompts to enter your Identity card details and complete the transaction.

You can log into your Identity account using Truworths and YDE login details. Photo: @identity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truworths stores

You can use your Identity card at Truworths, which also entails brands like Uzzi, Naartjie, Earthaddict, and Loads of Living. Follow these steps to shop using the card;

In-store purchases

Visit any Truworths store then select the items you wish to purchase.

Present your Identity card at the cashier when making a payment.

The cashier will process the payment using your card.

Online purchases

Visit the Truworths website at truworths.co.za.

Log into your account or create your profile if you do not have an account. You are also allowed to use YDE and Identity login details.

Select the items you want to buy

Proceed to checkout

For payment options, select the option to pay with a store card

Enter your Identity card details as required to complete the purchase

Truworths store login page. Photo: @truworths (modified by author)

Source: UGC

YDE (Young Designers Emporium) stores

YDE is also part of the Truworths International Group. The fashion retailer supports local fashion talent by providing a platform for emerging designers to showcase and sell their unique clothing, footwear and accessories. To shop at YDE using your Identity card, do the following;

Shopping in-store

Visit a YDE store.

Select your items and proceed to the checkout.

Present your Identity card to the cashier.

Online shopping

Go to the YDE website at yde.co.za

Log in to your YDE account. If you don't already have an account, you will need to create one on the YDE website. You can use your Identity or Truworths login information.

Add items to your cart.

During checkout, choose the option to pay with your Identity card.

Follow the prompts to complete the transaction.

YDE store profile creation page. Photo: @yde (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to apply for an Identity card in South Africa

To get an Identity card, you must have an account. You can apply for Identity in-store at the cash desk or online by following these simple steps;

Visit the store's official website at accounts.identity.co.za

Fill in the required details, such as your full name, valid ID number, cellphone number, email, and banking details

Click on the 'Apply' button. Remember that your application will be subject to an affordability assessment.

How to apply for an Identity account in South Africa. Photo: @identity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Shopping with your Identity card offers a seamless experience, making it a valuable tool for savvy shoppers. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Which stores can you pay for using your Identity account?

Various stores allow you to shop with your Identity account. They include Identity stores, Truworths stores, and YDE stores.

Can you use your Identity card at Mr Price?

You cannot use your Identity card at Mr Price. The fashion retailer has the following payment options;

Visiting mrpmoney.com

Via the Mr Price app

Dialing *120*410#

Online banking

Can you use your Identity card at Legit?

You cannot use your Identity card to shop at Legit stores. Legits accepts other forms of payment like credit/debit cards and online banking.

Can you use your Identity card at Sportscene?

You cannot use your Identity store card at Sportscene stores. Payment options that can be used at Sportscene include the TFG Money card or account.

An Identity store logo on a T-shirt. Photo: @identity_store (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Can you use your Identity card at Truworths?

You can use your Identity card at Truworths. You can also use your Identity login details to log in on the Truworths website.

Is Truworths part of Identity?

Truworths and Identity are both part of the Truworths International Group, an investment holding company listed on the JSE. Other brands under the company include YDE, Uzzi, Naartjie, Earthaddict, and Loads of Living.

Which stores are part of Identity?

Identity is not a parent company. It operates under the Truworths International Group alongside fashion brands like Uzzi, Naartjie, YDE, and Earthaddict.

Can you use your Identity card to shop online?

You can use your Identity card to shop online. Head to the retailer's official website and select your items. Proceed to checkout then choose your Identity card as the payment method. Follow the prompts to enter your card details and complete your purchase.

How do you pay for online shopping at Identity?

Paying for online shopping at Identity can be done in various ways. You can use your Identity account card, visa card, and Mastercard.

An Identity sweat top and a Truworths logo. Photo: @identity_store/@truworthsfashion (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The ability to shop at multiple stores that accept Identity cards ensures shoppers have a flexible way to manage their purchases. It also makes it possible to enjoy a wide range of products and services.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

