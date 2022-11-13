Identity account application online: step-by-step process with images

Identity is a South African fashion retailer that sells fashionable apparel and accessories for young trendy men, women, and children. They offer affordable pricing to help you look fashionable on a budget. Find out how to make Identity account applications online to ensure a smooth shopping experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Identity sells fashion clothing for kids, men, and women. Photo: @IdentityFashion on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Identity was founded in 1999 and has been keeping South Africa fashionable for the last two decades. The retailer has over 140 locations across the country. You can shop online or visit the nearest store.

What is needed for an Identity account?

To apply for an account, you must meet the following requirements;

Be 18 years or older

A South African ID or passport

Contact details, including a telephone number and a valid email address

An eight-character password contains at least one number, letter, special character, and capital letter.

Financial information since the retailer will do an affordability assessment.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Identity account application online

To submit your Identity online application, follow these simple steps;

Go to Identity's account page

Fill in the required details; All required fields are marked with a star.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click the Apply button.

Customers without a South African ID must visit the nearest Identity clothing store to make their application at the cash desk. If you need help with the account opening process, contact customer service on 021 460 2400 or send an email to services@identity.co.za.

Account holders have access to exclusive IDREAM sales and promotions. Photo: @IdentityFashion on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Benefits of opening an Identity account

Opening an account has the following benefits;

New account holders are given R750 fashion vouchers to shop

You can purchase and choose to pay over 6 or 12 months

You will have access to Identity's loyalty program IDREAM benefits, including getting information on great sales and promotions

How do I open an Identity account via SMS?

To open an account via text message, send your initials, surname and identity number to 49706. Standard SMS rates apply to all text messages.

How can I get my Identity account number?

The Identity account number is the 14-digit number on your statements. You can also reach out to customer service on 021 460 2300 or send an email to services@identity.co.za.

How do I pay my Identity account?

There are various ways to make your payment. To pay online via your Identity Account, go to the account payment page, enter your 14-digit account number and submit. To make payments via your online shopping profile;

Open your profile

Go to the Identity Account section

Click Pay Now

Alternatively, you can pay in-store at the cash desk using your credit card, debit card or cash. Online banking payment is also allowed if you bank with Nedbank, FNB, Standard Bank, Capitec, or ABSA. Account holders can also pay using EasyPay at stores that accept EasyPay, including Woolworths, Shoprite, Spar, Pick 'n Pay, and Checkers.

Customers can shop online or in-store using the Identity store card. Photo: @IdentityFashion on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I pay for Identity online shopping?

You have various payment options for your online shopping, including;

Identity account

Visa credit

Cheque card

Mastercard credit

Will I automatically get an Identity Account when I create a profile for online shopping?

You will not automatically get an Identity Account after creating an online shopping profile. An account allows you to shop on an account, both in-store and online, and pay for the purchase over 6 or 12 months. An Identity online shopping profile is used to shop online and track orders and offers. Account holders can link their accounts to their online shopping profiles to shop using their cards and view statements online.

How do I update my Identity contact details?

Follow these simple steps to update your telephone number or email address;

Sign in to My Account with your Identity login details

with your Identity login details Select Profile

Update the necessary contact information

Click on Save Profile

Note: Information updates can only be done to the online shopping profile details but not the Identity account details. If you have to update your account information, call customer service on 021 460 2400.

The fashion retailer has over 140 stores in South Africa. Photo: Helen King

Source: Getty Images

How do I retrieve my Identity password?

If you have forgotten your password, select the Forgot Password option on the Identity account login page, enter your email and submit. The retailer will send you an email with the password reset procedure.

Can I use my Truworths card at Identity?

Yes. Truworths Limited is Identity's credit provider. You can also use the Truworths card to shop at Truworths Man, UZZI, Loads of Living stores, Naartjie, Earthaddict, Earthchild, and Office London.

Can I make an Identity order by phone or email?

You cannot order by phone or email. The retailer only allows order placements on the official website at www.identity.co.za. Alternatively, you can shop in-store at the nearest Identity store.

Identity account applications can be done online, at the nearest store, or via SMS. There are many benefits to having an account, including access to IDREAM exclusive sales and offers, payment convenience, and an R750 fashion voucher. Open an account today and enjoy one of the best fashion offers in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Online application for Truworths account 2022: Steps to open an account at home

Briefly.co.za highlighted the steps to follow to make an online application for a Truworths account. The Cape Town-based fashion clothing retailer gives shoppers the option to shop in-store or online.

Truworths has a huge existence in South Africa, with about 728 stores across Mzansi and 49 in other African countries. The giant fashion retailer deals in men, women, and kids' clothing for all seasons and occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News