Jet account application in 2022: Everything you need to know about opening one

Jet is among the leading fashion retailers in South Africa. The company also deals in beauty products and various homeware accessories. Interestingly, they are liked by many due to their affordable prices and convenient services. To enjoy its services, however, you need to be a member. For instance, you can buy an item now and pay for it later with an account. Here is a Jet account application guide you may find useful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jet is a fashion retail company based in South Africa. Photo: @JetGoodForLife

Source: Facebook

Jet account holders would complete most of the transactions online initially. However, the Jet online application and purchasing of items are no longer available. Currently, it is focusing on its in-store experience. According to Jet, this will help its customers make more informed purchasing decisions. As of now, customers can try out garments before buying them.

How do I open a Jet account?

At the moment, one cannot open a jet account online. The process has been temporarily stopped for now. New members can get registration forms in all its outlets countrywide. Its people will also help you fill out the forms to make your work easier.

Fill in your country of origin to begin the process officially; Fill in your RSA ID number; Proceed to fill in your title; Provide your first name and surname as in the ID; Fill in your cell phone number, starting with the country code; Continue the process by filling in your date of birth in the Year-Month-Date format; Provide your gender; Fill in the form with your working email address; Provide a Yes or No answer to the last two questions. Those are: Are you insolvent, under Debt Review OR under Administration OR have applied for Debt Review within the past 2 months? And, Do you give permission to the credit provider/s to obtain your credit information from any/all registered credit bureaus and any other registers which may contain any of your credit information? Tick the terms and conditions agreement after reading and understanding them to complete the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Note: The online application is similar to the in-person registration, which is done across its stores. The steps and requirements are the same.

How long does it take for a Jet account to be approved?

Once the process is complete, you must wait 48 hours for your request to be approved or rejected. It is even indicated on the Jet application form. So, be sure to check for a notification on your email or phone after two days from the day of application.

What is required to open a jet account?

One must have a valid RSA ID to register for a Jet credit account. Photo: @olly, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Only some people can apply for a Jet account. One has to meet some specific requirements before applying for an account, and the requirements are as follows:

You must be above 18 years old.

You must have a valid ID.

You must provide proof of residence.

You must be a pensioner or student studying in a recognized learning institution for more than a year.

One must provide a 3-month payslip or a 3-month bank statement.

How do I open a Jet clothing account?

You can do that physically at one of its stores countrywide. The e-commerce services have been temporarily stopped for now. However, if you have an online account, you can still access it.

Can I open a Jet account with my SASSA card?

Since the service is no longer available online, it is impossible to open a Jet account using a SASSA card.

What are the benefits of opening a Jet account?

Some of the benefits you enjoy include loyalty programs, laybys, Thank You Points, ClubPlus loans, and several other financial benefits.

How do I contact Jet?

Contact Jet if you have any queries concerning their services. Photo: @olly, pexels.com

Source: UGC

There are many ways of contacting the retailer. If you have a query about the registration process, you can reach them through the following contact details.

Physical address for head office : 46 Electron Ave, Isando, Kempton Park, 1600

: 46 Electron Ave, Isando, Kempton Park, 1600 Phone number: 0860 834 834, +27 860 113 639

0860 834 834, +27 860 113 639 Instagram: @jet_fashion

@jet_fashion Facebook: @JetGoodForLife

@JetGoodForLife Twitter: @jet_fashion

Hopefully, this Jet account application guide has shed more light on the areas you did not understand. You can go ahead and apply for your account to start enjoying the benefits that come with registering for the service.

READ ALSO: CSD registration 2022: a step-by-step guide on how to register

Do you intend to work to supply goods and services to the government? If yes, the Central Supplier Database (CSD) should be your first stop.

Briefly.co.za recently shared a detailed guide of all the necessary steps you must follow to register on CSD. Importantly, keep your supplier and Unique Registration Reference Numbers for future reference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News