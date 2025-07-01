US President Donald Trump has hit back at Elon Musk following his renewed criticism of the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The US President and the world's richest man were once best friends, but now trade insults on social media

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest cause of tension between the pair

US President Donald Trump Considers Deporting Elon Musk, South Africans Split Over Where He Would Go

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of deporting Elon Musk.

The President of the United States of America made the admission on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, as tensions escalated once more between the former friends. The US President and the world’s richest men had a very public fallout at the beginning of June 2025, when Musk criticised Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’.

After a series of harsh public comments, both men refrained from having a go at each other until now.

What did Trump say about deporting Musk?

Following Musk’s renewed criticism of the bill, which critics argued would add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, Trump hit back by saying that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may have to investigate the government contracts and subsidies that Musk’s companies receive. Trump also replied to a question about whether he would deport Musk, who is a US citizen.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look,” he said.

Is this the first time Trump has mentioned Musk leaving?

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the US President mentioned the possibility of the Tesla owner leaving the country. On the evening of Monday, 30 June, Trump mentioned it on his Truth Social network.

While discussing the subsidies that Musk’s companies receive, Trump stated that ‘without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.’

How did South Africans take the news?

Trump’s threats of deportation sparked mixed reactions online as some South Africans said that they didn’t want Musk back in the country, while others focused on how his companies could boost employment and the economy.

Themba Ngwenya noted:

“They’re turning against each other now. Soon, the 49 refugees will be next to be deported.”

Matlele Kingsol stated:

“He is not welcome here in Pretoria.”

Craig Matwa asked:

“What about the 49 former car guards masquerading as farmers?”

Sherley Raphahlelo added:

“Please send him to Malawi. As you mentioned before, there are bad things happening in South Africa.”

Angelo Lawrence claimed:

“Starlink plus Tesla plus SpaceX in SA equals thousands of jobs for struggling South Africans.”

Londy Patson asked:

“Deport him? To where? Please leave South Africa alone.”

Jabu Perkaperka said:

“No place like home. Come back.”

Agnes Maluleka stated:

“But we don't want him in SA.”

Sibulelo Keswa added:

“He must deport him to Canada. He is not welcome here in South Africa.”

